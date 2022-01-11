‘Special victory on the track of dreams’

In Schladming a success of enormous value for the American champion, who definitively detaches Stenmark for victories in a single specialty. His emotions, the run-up of Vlhova and Goggia rejected and an uncertain program before the Olympics …

It was the most difficult night, even more so after the fifth time, albeit only 42 cents from the top, of a slightly subdued first heat.

The feeling was that the fork of Kranjska Gora (when he was virtually in command of the slalom on Podkoren), which was added to the 7th place in giant and to a victory that was still missing after the stop for Covid on the eve of Lienz, had even a formidable champion like Mikaela Shiffrin was removed.

Then the decisive heat on Planai, on the big night in Schladming, changed everything: for the second time in seven seasonal slaloms Petra Vlhova was beaten, even if the Slovakian can celebrate the World Cup in the meantime with two races to spare , and also rejected in the general classification which sees her 55 points behind Mikaela. It is rumored that Shiffrin may skip most of the races before the Olympics, even the same speed weekend in Cortina which he hardly gave up in recent seasons, considering his feeling with Olympia delle Tofane, and this would also open a door to Sofia Goggia in the fight against the “coppone”.

But Shiffrin does not talk about this, but there are only tears in the first post-race interviews, with so much emotion from an absolute phenomenon that, in particular since the death of dad Jeff almost two years ago, is experiencing a second career different in many ways. points of view. From tonight, in any case, the 26-year-old native of Colorado is the athlete, female or male sector makes no difference, with more successes in CdM in a single discipline, a record she shared with Ingemar Stenmark at 46 gems, for her in slalom and for the Swedish in giant. “It is a privilege just to compete on this track – explained Mikaela, who in Schladming won the first of her four consecutive world titles in slalom, albeit only on a part of the Planai – We had the opportunity of a unique context and I wanted do something big in an iconic place. It is a special victory “.

