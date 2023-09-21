Special video of poor animals. We attach progress.

We leave a special video for you poor creaturesMovies Yorgos Lanthimos Starring Emma Stone which can be seen in FICM 2023, Its commercial premiere in Mexico is scheduled for January 25, 2024.

from the director Yorgos Lanthimos and manufacturer Emma StoneBella Baxter’s incredible story and spectacular development comes (Stone), a young woman who is seduced by the brilliant and unconventional scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (willem dafoe) brings him back to life. Under Baxter’s tutelage, Bella is eager to learn. Eager to make up for the experience she lacks, Bella runs away with Duncan Wedderburn (mark ruffalo), a cunning and independent lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Freed from the prejudices of her time, Bella becomes steadfast in her aim to defend equality and liberation.

based on the book by alasdair grayWho wrote the script? Tony McNamaraThis is the second collaboration between lanthimos And mcnamara ,Favorite, the film was produced ed guinee, Andrew LoweAndorgos lanthimos And Emma Stone,

poor creatures

,poor thingsUSA-Ireland-UK, 2023)

Instruction: Yorgos Lanthimos

They work: Emma Stone, mark ruffalo, margaret qualley, willem dafoe

script: Tony McNamara

Photography: Robbie Ryan

Duration: 141 minutes.