Special Wonderland, “To see the stars again”

With the claim “to see again the stars”, which mentions Dante’s Inferno and celebrates the return in attendance after last year’s lockdown edition, “Lucca Comics & Games” has filled the hearts of all comic book fans, gaming and television series. As has already happened for some years, “Wonderland” did not miss the appointment, and after having presented all the prizes of “Lucca Comics & Games 2021” in a special episode, the Rai4 magazine (channel 21 of digital terrestrial) at the center the four days of the Tuscan event in the new episode, broadcast on Tuesday 9 November at 11.45 pm.

Comics are obviously in the foreground, with numerous Italian and international guests. Among the Italians, the father of “Rat-Man”, Leo Ortolani, who presented “Blu Tramonto”, a graphic novel dedicated to the Red Planet, Mars; Mirka Andolfo, author of “Contronatura e Mercy”, who returned to Lucca with “Sweet Paprika”, and Roberto Saviano, who made his debut as the screenwriter of the comic “I’m still alive”. Among the international guests Ryan Ottley, designer of “Spider-Man” and “Invincible”, the Mexican cartoonist Tony Sandoval, author of “A Thousand Storms” and “Watersnakes” and the duo Bastien Vivès and Martin Quenehen, who with their discussed ” Corto Maltese – Black Ocean ”have reinvented the iconic character of Hugo Pratt.

Among the numerous exhibitions of this edition, the one dedicated to Will Eisner stands out: Denis Kitchen, for years the editor and agent of the famous cartoonist, talks about it. Finally, also Paolo Barbieri, author of Dante’s manifesto of “Lucca Comics & Games 2021”, also the protagonist of a small exhibition, speaks.

The Movie space this year saw the succession of several previews of expected blockbusters such as “Ghostbusters: Legacy”, but also works with an exquisitely cult flavor such as “Prisoners of the Ghostland” with Nicolas Cage. Rai4 premiered in Lucca the claustrophobic sci-fi thriller “Meander”, by Matthieu Turi, anticipating the television premiere on Monday 8 November at 21.20. The special guest of this section was the legendary cartoonist and director Frank Miller, to whom the documentary “American Genius” by Silenn Thomas was dedicated, presented and previewed in the presence of the director and the protagonist.

There was also a space entirely dedicated to the culture of cosplaying, with the Cosplayer Garden of Villa Bottini, where various thematic areas have been set up on “The Lord of the Rings”, “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones”. The new section called Rock ‘n’ Comics brought together music celebrities such as Mamhood and Caparezza with cartoonists of the caliber of Sio and Simone Bianchi; not only musical guests, because “Wonderland” also met the comedian Maccio Capatonda, who presented his surreal “deadly podcast” project.

Finally, the recreational sector has given space to the phenomenon of book games and the writer and game designer Andrea Tupac Mollica and the illustrator Katerina Ladon, who have been awarded for their “Hong Kong Hustle” in Lucca, speak on this topic.