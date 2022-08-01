Specialist details the warning signs of stroke

Santo Domingo, DR.

Cerebrovascular accidents (CVA) are caused by the sudden blockage or rupture of an artery that carries blood to the brain.

Any alteration in balance, deviations in the convergence of the eyes, numbness and/or abnormalities on one side of the face, loss of strength or sensation in the arm and/or leg, and difficulties in the ability to express and/or or understand the words, are warning signs that should motivate the patient to go to a medical emergency room as soon as possible.

This is how the endovascular neurosurgeon Luis Eduardo Suazo explains it, pointing out that stroke is among the conditions that most concern modern society.

He explained that the fact that the artery is obstructed or ruptured allows the events to be classified as both ischemic (due to obstruction of the artery) and hemorrhagic (due to rupture of its wall) and that of these cases, 80 or 85 % are ischemic.

identify signals

Suazo, an endovascular neurosurgeon at the Centers for Diagnosis and Advanced Medicine and Medical Conferences and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT), points out that great efforts have been made to educate the medical population and health personnel in general about the rapid recognition of signs and early symptoms of this condition.

In that regard, he said that a mnemonic for stroke detection, known as the BEFAST (Balance, Eye, Face, Arm, Language, Time) test, is now widely used.

The specialist explains that for this reason you should go to the emergency room as soon as possible and evaluate the following situations: any type of balance disturbance, deviations in the convergence of the eyes, numbness and/or abnormalities on one side of the face, loss of strength or sensation in the arm and/or leg, and difficulties in the ability to express and/or understand words.

In addition, he warns that it is important that the patient is consulted by a neurologist or a neurosurgeon as urgently as possible, as specialists in the management of brain conditions.

loss of functions

Remember that, during these moments of emergency, the time lost represents the loss of specific functions of the brain, so the different tools used to diagnose and treat the obstruction are essential to limit and/or reverse the patient’s disability.

He said that the support of neuroimaging is also vital, so it is essential to perform a brain tomography, which allows identifying whether the condition is ischemic or hemorrhagic.