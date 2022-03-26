Specialist visits, stop for diseases. Doctors halved in general medicine

PIOMBINO. Cancel all specialist visits. Those who for weeks, in some cases months, waited to be visited received a call from the Northwest Tuscany Health Authority: appointment canceled, postponed to a new date. Diabetologist, rheumatologist, pulmonologist and other internal medicine clinics are paying for the weight of the emergency that has hit the general medicine ward of the Piombino hospital. The number of doctors since the beginning of the week has been halved due to a concomitance of illnesses. Of the ten doctors in the department, five remain on duty.

The precarious situation is imposed by having to deal with the disease emergency, which requires concentrating forces to guarantee essential services. Therefore, the forces have all been concentrated on ensuring the management of hospitalized patients within the ward.

Faced with the extraordinary situation, the head of the medical department of Cecina and Piombino Giovanna Poliseno confirms that «the clinics will be resumed when the absent doctors will be able to return to service. The director of the department to cope with the emergency arranged for the support on some shifts and for two weeks of a doctor seconded from the Livorno hospital, who in the past has already worked in Piombino ».

The math is clear. The five doctors are not even enough to guarantee coverage of ordinary shifts. Those who stay at work do so by covering even those left unmanned, skip rest periods and give up holidays and permits. In short, a significant issue considering that if the emergency situation continues over time, there is a risk that the doctors on duty will suffer such fatigue as to place the Healthcare Company in front of a potential safety problem for hospitalized patients. due to possible errors due to stress and fatigue.

The emergency affects the main hospital ward, the one to which the vast majority of admissions refer. Among other things, at this stage, Cecina’s patients also arrive in Piombino considering that the Covid positive patients are hospitalized instead.

The closure of the clinics started last Tuesday. A measure forced by the numbers that is destined to be reflected in the lengthening of the response times with which the health company guarantees access to specialist visits. Among other things, the activity has been downsized for some time precisely due to the structural shortage of doctors at the Piombino hospital. In this phase it was necessary to concentrate the forces to guarantee the essential services within the department. Those patients remain outside who have been waiting to be examined for one or more months.

