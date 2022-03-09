Specialized Magazine in the World of Women

A whole ‘Bichota’! Karol G could not let International Women’s Day go unnoticed, the artist did not hesitate to congratulate and empower each and every one of the women who follow the artistwho is one of the most influential exponents of the urban genre today and a woman who does not go unnoticed wherever she goes.

Through her social networks, the paisa dedicated a short but empowering message to those who follow her on her Twitter: “Physically you are beautiful. Mentally a Goddess. Stomp on queen that what is to come PROMISES Happy day !!!”. A message for all and who better than ‘Bichota’ herself says it, let’s remember that the young woman stands out for the imposing female representation in her work.

Physically you are beautiful 🌸

Mentally a Goddess 👑

Stomp queen that what’s coming PROMISE ✨✨✨ Happy day!!! – LABICHOTA (@karolg) March 8, 2022

It should be remembered that the interpreter, recognized as ‘La Bichota’, took over this Puerto Rican term that before she promoted it with the song of the same name was more used in masculine terms. According to the Dictionary of Americanisms of the Association of Academies of the Spanish Language, this means “someone with a high-ranking position.

But the paisa appropriated the word and turned it into her nickname and a way of defining women. On Nicky Jam’s talk show, she herself explained what she meant. “The term refers to a time when you feel sexyflirtatious, daring, strong, empowered and, to a certain extent, translates into personal motivation and self-confidence. We are all super ‘Bichotas’ inside. It is about believing and working so that the rest of the world can also see it.”

‘La Bichota’ has the world at her feet

Last week, Karol G showed her empowerment more than ever. In an important ceremony, Billboard recognized her as the “Rule breaker”, that night the work of women in the music industry was celebrated and her paisa received the important recognition.

On her Instagram profile, she shared photos of the event in a red dress with white gloves, very similar to the one Julia Roberts wore in the movie Pretty Woman. The publication was accompanied with “I saw this gala for years dreaming of being there, visualizing myself convinced that by working hard I could get there and I can say that it was more special than I even thought it could be.”