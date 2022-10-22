specialty that will be the most chosen and surprises

will once again be the great star of the MIR in the next call. At least that is what the users who have participated in a survey carried out through the social networks of Medical Writing. However, it will be a difficult title to revalidate, since other specialties such asThey also start as great favorites in the

And it is that everything seems to indicate, according to the users who have participated, that these four specialties added to Plastic Surgery and Radiology They will be the big winners. Meanwhile, on the other side of the scale, the big hit will be Family Medicine. An almost unanimous opinion with which medical students also have “another feeling”: Family will have an even greater decline than the one experienced in 2022, where after the MIR assignment, 200 places in this specialty remained unfilled. Although they also assure that Infectious Diseases “will suffer a downturn.”

Psychiatry and Traumatology, the great surprises of the MIR 2023

On the other hand, in relation to what will be the revelation of the year, there is diversity in the options, although the majority of users bet on Psychiatry as the specialty that “will go up like foam”. Like Traumatology, which they point out as “the great surprise of the call”. Other specialties with great options to be next year’s revelation are, as health professionals and students point out, “those that do not have guards”, such as Endocrinology, Ophthalmology or Rheumatology.

What were the favorite specialties of the MIR 2022?

In the 2022 call, Dermatology sold out its places in record time, 287 numbers earlier than in 2021. In fact, Sofia Haselgruber, the applicant with the best grade in the 2022 MIR exam, opted for that branch, choosing the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada to form in it. While, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery it became the second specialty to sell out on the third day of adjudication. He did it 203 issues later than a year ago.

Likewise, on the other side of the scale, the specialty least chosen by residents in 2022 was Family Medicine. It is the branch that offered the most vacancies in the call, with 2,455, but it was not preferred by future medical residents. They were left without awarding 200 places, and that later, the Ministry of Health took out ‘in the second round’ to try to cover them. However, only 107 places out of the 200 available were awarded.