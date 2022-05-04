Spectacular comeback for Real Madrid with a brace from Rodrygo and there will be extra time at the Bernabéu

2022-05-03

MINUTE 90+6: Final. Real Madrid is beating Manchester City 2-1 and the game goes into extra time. 5-5 is the aggregate score. MINUTE 90+2: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Real Madrid, Rodrygo makes it 2-0 with a great header. 5-5 is the aggregate score. MINUTE 90: Six more minutes are added. MINUTE 89: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Real Madrid, Rodrygo makes it 1-1 against Manchester City. Benzema put the ball in the area and the Brazilian anticipated and pushed the ball. MINUTE 87: Another save from Courtois after Jack Grealish’s left foot. MINUTE 86: UUUUFFF…. Mendy avoids Jack Grealish’s goal on the line. MINUTE 85: Tremendous right foot by Cancelo and Courtois avoids City’s second goal. MINUTE 84: Change in the City. Riyad Mahrez leaves and Fernandinho enters. MINUTE 83: Yellow for Militao. MINUTE 81: Real Madrid needs a miracle. Two goals to equalize the tie. City caresses the Champions League final. MINUTE 75: Ancelotti puts in Camavinga and Marco Asensio. Casemiro and Modric left. MINUTE 71: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Manchester City, Mahrez makes it 1-0 against Real Madrid with a powerful left-footed shot to the near post by Courtois.

MINUTE 71: Bad news for City. Walker leaves injured and Zinchenko enters. De Bruyne also left and Pep put Gundogan on. MINUTE 68: Rodrygo joins Real Madrid and Toni Kroos leaves. MINUTE 64: Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City. Yellow for Dani Carvajal. The second received by whites. Modric is the other who already had a card. MINUTE 58: Real Madrid advances lines in search of that first goal. MINUTE 54: Casemiro steals the ball in the center of the field and enables Vinicius to lose a clear scoring chance after not being able to control the ball well.

MINUTE 51: Great play by Vinicius, who passed it to Modric and his shot was blocked. MINUTE 49: Left-footed shot by Gabriel Jesus and Courtois saves without problems. MINUTE 46: UUUUFFF… Vinicius misses a clear scoring opportunity alone in front of the goal. MINUTE 46: The second half starts at the Bernabéu, Real Madrid needs a goal to tie the series. City is currently qualifying for the final. MINUTE 45+2: At the end of the first half, Real Madrid is drawing goalless against City. At the moment the English are qualifying for the Champions League final. MINUTE 45: Two more minutes are added at the Bernabéu.

MINUTE 42: Benzema goes toe-to-toe with Ederson and fails in the definition, but he was offside. The play no longer counted. MINUTE 39: UUUFFF… Once again Courtois saves Real Madrid. Foden’s right foot and the Belgian goalkeeper makes a great save. MINUTE 36: Vinicius claims a foul by Walker when he was alone in front of the goal. MINUTE 33: Casemiro has knee problems and asks for assistance. Ancelotti sends Camavinga to warm up. MINUTE 30: Modric and Benzema’s center does not arrive on time. He rejected City’s defence. Real Madrid 0-0 Manchester City. MINUTE 26: UUUFFF… Kroos close to scoring the 1-0 with a free kick. MINUTE 22: UUUFFF… Great shot by Gabriel Jesus and the ball passes near Courtois’s left post.

MINUTE 20: Courtois makes a spectacular save after a right hand from Bernardo Silva inside the small area. Madrid is saved. MINUTE 17: UFFFF… Close to Real Madrid again, Vinicius takes a left footed shot inside the area that goes over the goal. MINUTE 14: Left foot by Kevin De Bruyne and Courtois keeps the ball. MINUTE 11: Center by Fede Valverde and Benzema shoots from the right, but the ball went up. MINUTE 10: Manchester City begins to press the exit of Real Madrid. MINUTE 7: Fight between Modric and Laporte, both players receive the yellow card.

MINUTE 4: Carvajal’s cross from the right and Benzema connects with a header, but the ball went up. MINUTE 1: Kroos center that Valverde fails to connect. First arrival meringue. MINUTE 1: The game kicks off at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid looking to come back from 4-3 in the first leg against Manchester City. 12:56 PM: Manchester City and Real Madrid are already taking the field. The anthem of the Champions sounds. 12:50PM: The moment of truth is approaching. Real Madrid or Manchester City, only one will advance to the Champions League final. 12:35PM: We remember the 11 of Real Madrid to look for the comeback against City: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Benzema and Vinicius. 12:30 PM: Both teams are doing their warm-up exercises at the Santiago Bernabéu.

11:45AM: Manchester City confirms its 11 starters against Real Madrid: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden and Gabriel Jesus.

11:43AM: Real Madrid has already arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu. Spectacular reception by their fans. Pep’s City is also already in the stadium.

11:17 AM: Real Madrid leaves for the Santiago Bernabéu where there is a spectacular atmosphere. Thousands of fans await the merengue bus.

11:13AM: The Santiago Bernabéu is ready for the great game between Madrid and City.

11:06AM: David Alaba is not one hundred percent and falls from the starting 11. Nacho plays in his place and Casemiro returns. 11:04 AM: Real Madrid announces its 11 starters to seek a comeback two hours before the start of the match: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Benzema and Vinicius.

11:00 AM: Welcome to the minute by minute of the game between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. ————————————————– —————————– Four days after winning the Spanish League, the real Madrid dreams of a comeback this Wednesday against Manchester City (1:00 pm from Honduras) to give him the pass to the final of the Champions League sheltered in the ‘magic’ of his Santiago Bernabeu. The merengue team managed to limit the damage a week ago at the Etihad Stadium by falling 4-3 in a match in which the City he had endless occasions to add to his tally, which he might regret on Wednesday. See: Luka Modric responds to those who say that Real Madrid wins by being lucky. “They make us laugh” The City faces a real Madrid who arrives encouraged after winning the League on Saturday with a 4-0 thrashing of Espanyol, with four games to go before the end of the championship. With their homework done at home, the meringues are now focused on beating the City in it Bernabeurecalling the comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, in the round of 16 and quarter-finals. “The atmosphere is very good and we can do it”, assured this Monday the coach of the Real MadridCarlos Ancelotti which once again highlighted the offensive power of the team. “We have the quality to risk,” he said, praising his strikers Karim Benzema and Vinicius.

The French striker will once again be the great offensive reference in order to achieve the goals that lead to the final of the Champions. Top scorer His brace in the first leg made him the top scorer in this edition of the Champions with 14 goals, one more than Robert Lewandowski. In addition: With the signing of a crack from Real Madrid; the revolution that is coming at PSG with Antonio Conte as DT The Frenchman is just three goals away from the goal record for an edition of the continental competition, which Cristiano Ronaldo holds with 17 goals and one of Lewandowski’s 85 goals as the third best scorer in the competition since it became the Champions League in the 1992/1993 season. The merengue captain will be accompanied in the attack by Vinicius, scorer of a goal in the first leg and a real headache due to his speed for the ‘citizen’ defence. If the front is covered, in the rear, Ancelotti announced that “(David) Alaba cannot play, he will not be ready for the game”, after falling back from a muscle injury at the Etihad. The white team will try to give another great European night to their fans against City, who could have secured a better result.

“We were able to achieve a better result, but also something worse,” said the citizen technician on Tuesday, Joseph Guardiolaadding that “to eliminate the Madrid You have to do well on the first leg and on the return leg”. The City he turned on the opposite goal with 77 attacks for the 28 of the real Madridbut failed to reflect this situation on the scoreboard. ‘Potential’ “If we play like last week we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the world, but we will have to prove it tomorrow”, warned the midfielder of the CityKevin de Bruyne this Tuesday. In front of a real Madrid unconcerned about their League, the English team, leader of theirs, is still fighting for the Premier with a small point of advantage over the Liverpoolwho beat Villarreal in the other semifinal of Champions and qualified for the grand final. The City He will try to regain possession of the ball as he did in the first leg and lay siege to the Merengue team’s goal.