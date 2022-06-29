Spectacular cover of Zendaya for Vogue Italia: “Fashion has taught me how to be much more intrepid” | Film and Television

“What a dream to star in this cover, thank you very much @vogueitalia for inviting me ✨”. with these words Zendaya thank you for the amazing photo shoot Elizabeth Porodina for the Italian edition of Vogue magazine. A cover in which saturated color and makeup become relevant.

“At 25 years old, @zendaya has become a portrait of our generation and stars for the first time the cover of @vogueitalia photographed by @elizavetaporodina, styled by @luxurylaw and interviewed by @symbiosity”, reported the fashion header.

“Asked if writing stories is something she thinks about when she lies in bed, she replies: ‘I feel incredibly grateful to be in this position because, without the women of the past, especially the iconic black women who have done what they’ve done before, I couldn’t exist in this space. So with every new achievement, with every new thing I learn, I hope I can pay for all of that and hopefully make it easier for the next person,'” the post shared.

On the cover we see her with a Valentino silver beaded embroidered mini dress which bears the name ‘Eleonora, Federica, Fernando’ and which belongs to the Anatomía de haute couture collection. It also highlights the spectacular platinum emerald necklace by Bulgari.

“People find their connection points with these characters that I feel incredibly lucky to embody and in that, I feel they are very connected to me and have been able to heal and grow and learn and repair parts of their own pastAnd that to me is invaluable. That gives me a purpose, ”says the actress about the success of her work.

A brilliant session

Throughout the session we see different jewel models that make her shine more than ever. “I have always loved fashion. I always liked clothes and in many ways it was a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me a lot about myself and how to be much more fearless in many different ways”, he confesses about this passion.

Although in the first place there is still the interpretation. “Sometimes I feel a bit silly being an actress, but then I remember the stories I’m telling and what’s behind them. especially recently with euphoriaa lot of people reached out and shared their experiences connecting to the show, in terms of loss or addiction or grief or mental illness and their struggles with that.”, he shares about the feedback he has received from the series.

Although she is a world-famous celebrity, she admits that she can still maintain a certain amount of privacy. “For a long time, I have been able to maintain a minimum of anonymity to be able to do the same things I used to do, living a pretty normal life”, she assures and highlights that her fans, “really understand that I am human, even the most unconditional ones and they want me to be happy and I really feel that about them”.

