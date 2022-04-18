Spectacular filtered image of Thor Love and Thunder with Jane Foster and the Marvel hero

MADRID, 8 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are in luck, since, despite the fact that the fourth installment starring the God of Thunder has not yet released its first trailera new image reveals the Thor by Chris Hemsworthteaming up with the Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster already turned into the new Thor.

The expectation for the new adventure starring the God of Thunder grows as the months go by, impatiently waiting for Marvel makes a statement and decides to release a preview of the film directed by Taika Waititi.

Precisely, it has been DisneyphileLIVE who, through a Twitter account, has published an image of the promotional art of the film with which fans will be able to calm their cravings momentarily. “Check out the never-before-seen promotional image of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder with Thor and Mighty Thor (Jane Foster)”reads the text of the tweet published by the account specialized in Disney.

As can be seen, in the illustration, both heroes seem to be in space and ready to face an unknown enemy. On the right of the image, Thor, wearing his new and gleaming armor, is completely battle-hardened and imbued with the brimming energy given off by his new hammer, Stormbreaker.raises his angry gaze ready to fight to the end.

On the left, in his helmet and resplendent suit, the Goddess of Thunder She is confident and smiling, taking flight with her battle partner. Bearing overflowing with power, the legendary mjolnir or, a new reconstructed version of it, since the ancient hammer was destroyed by the goddess HelaThor’s stepsister.

Discover an unreleased visual promotion of ‘Thor : Love & Thunder’ mettant en scène Thor et Mighty Thor (Jane Foster). https://t.co/YUArR1ztZe pic.twitter.com/HyIariIkLP — Disneyphile (@DisneyphileLIVE) April 7, 2022

It should be remembered that one of the possible reasons why Marvel has not, until now, released any kind of promotional materialit may be because the new installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth, I’m shooting new scenes.

And while MCU fans continue to eagerly await the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer, don’t forget that the new God of Thunder movie, will bring back old acquaintances like Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, but will also include new characters, such as Christian Bale, who will play Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods or Russell Crowe, who will play Zeus himself.

Directed by Taika WaititiThor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release next July 8. In addition to Chris Hemswhorth and Natalie Portman, the film features in its cast the return of Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif.

On the other hand, the film will also bring back Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as Nebula, the cameos of Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the fake Hela, Matt Damon as the fake Loki and Luke Hemsworth as the fake Thor.