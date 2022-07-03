Spectacular images of the famous couple’s new $60 million home

Exit Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck spins the perfect love in the arms of Jennifer Lopez. The two lovebirds finally found each other more than 15 years after their breakup. And now they seem determined to do things right. Freshly engaged, the lovers would also be looking for a little love nest. A home that would suit any little blended family. Indeed, J.Lo is the happy mother of the twins. Maximilian and Emme, 14 years old. For his part, the interpreter of Batman is the father of 3 children. Seraphina, 13, Samuel, 10 and Violet, 16.

Ready to do anything to find the rare pearl, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez chain the visits. According to the latest information uploaded by TMZ, they have seen several villas ranging from 60 to 165 million dollars. One of them was larger than the White House, which currently houses the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. After several meetings with the real estate agent, it seems that the Bennifers have finally found their dream home.

2,600 square meters of living space

Their choice would have been the former home of famous actor Danny DeVito. Several moving trucks would have been seen in front of J.Lo’s villa. Also, the star’s car, meanwhile, was reportedly seen outside the alleged new home. For the moment, the sale has not yet been confirmed by the couple, but it will not be long. This magnificent property would have cost the bride and groom $60 million. In total, the latter would have acquired more than 2,600 square meters of living space within which there are 7 bedrooms, a garage capable of accommodating up to 8 cars, a huge car park, a beauty salon accessible by elevator private from the master suite, a large outdoor swimming pool, a smoking room, a wine cellar and a cinema room. The dream !

VB

See also: