Spectacular! Jennifer Aniston shows off a great body in a bikini at 53

Jennifer Aniston unleashed the sigh of his followers after the star of “friends” show her figure, while vacationing on the beach. The 53-year-old actress is one of the figures of Hollywood which is kept in excellent shape Regardless of the passing of the years and with a pink bikini, she showed that age does not matter to look beautiful and self-confident.

Jennifer Aniston showed that age does not matter to look beautiful and confident. Instagram

Although the holidays are over for the actress of the Apple + series “The Morning Show”, it was not until after she returned from the beach that the actress was encouraged to share some of the moments she lived among the waves, the sea and the sun.

Aniston He shared a couple of photos, in his account of Instagramwhere you can see him sunbathing, enjoying the view offered by the sea and its endless waves, and during his holidaysthe actress was accompanied by friends and friends who walked with her in the sand.

In accordance with “AND! News” Jenn’s companions are nothing more and nothing less than the actor Jason Batemanhis co-star on the tape “The Switch” Y “Horrible Bosses”and his wife amanda ankawith whom he has maintained a close friendship for many years.

Jennifer Aniston went on vacation with Jason Bateman, her co-star in “The Switch” and “Horrible Bosses,” and his wife Amanda Anka. Instagram

But, as in everything, there is no deadline that is not met and the rest days are over for the actress who, at present, has concentrated on recording the new season of “The Morning Show”, so, together with the photographs, wrote the caption: “Take us back.”

“You know, she’s supposedly famous and probably successful and you see the way she handles that with incredible normality and grounding,” Bateman said in 2017, assuring that it was one of Aniston’s qualities that kept him very close to she, because “it has taught him a lot about how to handle that and enjoy it.”

Jennifer Aniston is truly spectacular. File, Archive (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Now what Aniston is back in working life the actress has hinted that she is preparing new projects… What other surprises will she bring?