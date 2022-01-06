Spectacular Petrucci: 2nd overall in the fifth stage of the Dakar!

Danilo Petrucci continues to surprise and amaze at the 44th edition of the Dakar. After the third place conquered on Wednesday (then penalized, relegated to 15th position for having exceeded the speed limits), today the KTM standard bearer gave an amazing performance again, closing with the second place overall in the ring test in Riyadh.

On a path characterized by dirt and rocks, which saw nine riders enclosed in just 10 minutes, the rider from Terni has shown that he is at ease in the saddle of his 450 Rally. Danilo has in fact focused on consistency, and then hit the kidneys in the last stretch to grab second place in a final that is nothing short of incandescent.

Yes, why Behind Petrux is the Yamaha of Ross Branch in just two seconds, while the Honda of the Spanish Cornejo in fourth in four seconds. This is to give an idea of ​​when the fight for the podium of the day was fought and fought.

Looking at everyone from above, on the other hand, he thought about it Toby Price. The Australian from KTM in fact proved to be a sentence, filing the Riyadh stage with the reference in 3 hours 19 minutes and 32 seconds, while Sam Sunderland resists the lead of the general by a margin of 2 minutes and 29 seconds over Walkner.

The best of the blues in general is once again Paolo Lucci. It is truly incredible how much the Tuscan is doing with the Husqvarna of the Solarys team, currently 30th in his first participation in the Raid in Arabian land.