Spectacular Surprise Appearance of Mariah Carey at the Dolce & Gabbana Show in Syracuse | Fashion

Last night the Sicilian firm run by Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce celebrated ten years of its haute couture line, called Alta Moda, with an absolutely spectacular parade in which more than a hundred models, actors and actresses paid tribute to opera classic Cavalleria Rusticana by Piero Mascagni (a frequent reference in many Sicilian stagings) held in the Piazza del Duomo in Syracuse, in the highest part of the Ortigia peninsula.

The Alta Moda parades, which have been held since 2012 and which had Taormina as their first stage, always mix the most lavish aspects of Italian culture and heritage, such as its indisputably grandiose architecture, with crafts and popular customs. Yesterday this mixture was more evident than ever, when the designers dared to mix the high culture represented in one of the most acclaimed operas in the history of music and one of the classic works of verismo with other elements typical of rural Italy, like the processions in honor of the saints. There is also usually the presence of great divas and super stars, which refer to the Italy that received, thanks to peplum cinema, the most dazzling actresses of golden Hollywood.

If in the last parade, held in Venice, the claim was Jennifer Lopez (who attended the party after the presentation of the collection accompanied by Ben Affleck), this time the big surprise was the singer Mariah Carey, who witnessed the parade from a place of honour.

She wasn’t the only guest the designers treated with honor. In addition, there were also two other regulars of the house: the actress Sharon Stone and the great British lady of interpretation, Helen Mirren, who showed all her followers on social networks hours before the start of the parade the incredible floral bouquet that Dolce & Gabbana left in your hotel room.

Among the guests at the Dolce & Gabbana evening were other more expected faces in this industry, such as the manager and head of the Kardashian clan, Kris Jenner, and other actresses, such as Drew Barrymore and Emma Roberts.