spectacular watch at 2 €, price ERROR

A clock so I’m sure you’ve never seen it. Unique in design, with a distinctive and informative dial. On Amazon there is a possible price error and it is worth taking advantage of it: you take it home for € 2.85 with absolutely free shipping.

UPDATE: it finished on the fly! But we found it for about € 5 with free shipping: take it quickly, it will last very little.

Very special watch almost free on Amazon

A very special product, designed for those who are attentive to the design of accessories and love to differentiate themselves.

A reading based on LED lighting anything but complicated. Read the timetable, but also the day of the week. Just press a button to check everything at a glance.

A design that goes well with the most elegant outfits to the sportier one. A product that – thanks to the possible price error on Amazon – you can take home at an absurd price. This very special clock, you can take it home for just € 2.85. Shipments are absolutely free.

Whereas it could be a pricing error, our advice is to take advantage of it quickly, completing the order on the fly. A whim that you can now take off practically for free or almost.