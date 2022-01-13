Speed ​​2: Keanu Reeves explains why he turned down the film

Keanu Reeves revealed why he turned down the 1997 film Speed ​​2, even though he would gladly work with Sandra Bullock again. Here’s what he said.

Keanu Reeves recently revealed why did not want to participate to Speed ​​2, a sequel to the famous 1994 film starring Sandra Bullock which quickly became a hit.

Sandra Bullock in Speed

In 1997, in fact, he arrived at the Speed ​​2 cinema – Without limits, in which Sandra Bullock reprized the role of the first film, Amy, again involved in a reckless race but this time on an ocean liner. Keanu Reeves, who played cop Jack in the first film, revealed on The Graham Norton Show why he didn’t agree to do the sequel:

“I didn’t like the script at the time. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved Speed, but an ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had a feeling it wasn’t fair.”.

Keanu Reeves loved the original film Speed, directed by Jan de Bont, but had a hard time understanding why the second film was set aboard a cruise ship in the Caribbean. Indeed, at the time Speed ​​2 was not received with great enthusiasm neither by critics nor by the public, still today it holds a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves will return in another long-awaited sequel, namely Matrix Resurrections, which will arrive in Italy at the cinema on January 1, 2022. In the sequel, Carrie-Annie Moss will also return as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as the Captain and pilot of the Logos Niobe.