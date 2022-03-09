Speed ​​Cameras? The Truth About Review and Rc Auto. What he can’t do

Speed ​​Cameras and traffic light infringement detection systems cannot also be equipped with functions capable of verifying that the cars in transit are in compliance with Rc auto or revision. To pronounce the sentence, motivated by violation of privacy, is the TAR of Veneto (8/2022 of 4 January): by doing so, the judge effectively blocked the award of a contract by the municipality of Padua, which had decided to invest in this new technology.

The key point of the decision is the non-lawfulness of analyzing the data of all vehicles in transit in front of a detection device: this possibility, if necessary, is granted only in the event that ainfringement of the medium. And this according to a principle established on 8 April 2010 by an ad hoc provision of the Privacy Guarantor. This explains why the Ministry of Infrastructure has never implemented the possibility of automatically detecting any TPL evasions remotely (articles 193 and 201 of the Highway Code, 2011).

A common infringement detection system, in fact, comes into operation in the event of a violation, keeping only the transit data of the vehicle responsible for it (photo, date and time of the infringement, license plate and details of the offense): this means, therefore, do not save the data of those who are in good standing. On the contrary, the TPL auto / overhaul control provides for a direct connection between the electronic device and the database of the Motor Vehicle, which communicate by detecting the license plate of the finished vehicle in the magnifying glass. In principle, therefore, a system that resembles that of the cameras active in the LTZ, with one but substantial difference: these deal exclusively with evaluating this infringement.

TO Padua, on the other hand, the devices that should have dealt with the detection of third party cars / revisions were approved by the ministry as speed detectors or traffic light infractions. The reading and storage of the plates of each single vehicle in transit (even those that do not commit any infringement) is a means that is disproportionate to the purpose for which the electronic device was originally approved. And here the provision of the Privacy Guarantor comes into force.

This is not the first case in which a Municipality tries to go beyond the usual limits of automatic detection tools: a Cerignolafor example, the images taken by the surveillance cameras in the city were also used for the purpose of imposing fines for no parking.