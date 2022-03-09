speedrunner completes it in 2 and a half hours without dying – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring has been available for less than two weeks, but there is already a speedrunner out there who managed to complete it in about two and a half hours And without ever dying. Hats off!

While many players are still exploring every corner of the Sepulcris, speedrunner niko bellic managed to complete FromSoftware’s latest effort in just over two and a half hours, without dying and without using teleportation glitches or the like. You can admire his feat in the player below.

The speedrunner used the Hedge Knight as his starting class, which is a sensible choice as he starts with great attributes and well-respected gear. To achieve this result, obviously Niko Bellic has already spent many hours in the Interregnum and has also done a lot of “theorycraft”, given the ease with which he moves between the various areas of Elden Ring, recovering objects useful for the company or defeating bosses like the Night Knight with extreme ease by exploiting some ingenuity of his artificial intelligence.

In any case, we are still at the beginning and in the coming months or even years we will see increasingly lower completion times, especially when exploits of various kinds will be discovered, ideal for cutting precious minutes of play or skipping entire areas. Niko bellic himself says that his time can be greatly improved, so we will probably see another of his exploits in the future.

If, on the other hand, you are a “mere mortal” and have just started your journey in the Interregnum, take a look at our guide on the best weapons of Elden Ring found in Sepolcride, the initial region.