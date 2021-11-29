speedrunner completes it in less than an hour – Nerd4.life

A little over a week after its debut in stores, the speedrunner Werster managed to complete Shining Pearl Pokémon in less than an hour, to be precise in 50 minutes and 36 seconds.

“To complete” in this case means becoming the Pokémon League Champion and seeing the credits, which for many players is actually just the end of the prologue. In any case, for mere mortals to get to the endgame of the Diamond and Pearl remakes still takes dozens and dozens of hours.

To complete Pokémon Shining Pearl in 50 minutes and 36 seconds, Werster obviously used a number of glitches and bugs, some of which are apparently brand new and not present in the original versions of the games. The surprising thing is not so much the time itself but rather the fact that in just ten days so many tricks have been discovered to get around the rules of the game, so much so that the same speedrunner states “the remakes are so broken that you can even complete them. in less than an hour! ”

Werster’s was the first time in the world under an hour, but at the same time he says that his speedrun is “far from perfect”, so in the coming weeks and months his record could drop further. Among the various tricks used to speed up the game, as you can see at approximately 7:30 in the video above, a glitch that allows you to overcome the limits of the map, which allowed the speedrunner to quickly reach a distant city, jumping on foot for hours of fighting, cutscenes and dialogues.

Staying on topic, after a great debut, the Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes have dropped many positions in the UK sales charts, where surprisingly at the top is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.