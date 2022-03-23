speedruns that embarrass the toughest bosses

Lost Ark keep celebrating. Despite having completed its first month of life, the MMO from Amazon Game Studios and Smilegate Entertainment remains on the list of the most played on Steam and continues to unbeatable, behind only PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, as the second most played title in history. A player success and revenue which keeps the community busy with the new content of the March update patch.

The massive RPG has enough content to engross us for hours, even on its end game, but it never hurts to see improvements and updates. Although, if we think about the authentic “wells of hours” of the game, the dungeons and raid. These pose enormous challenges that seek to push the most avid player to the limit and make us join forces with other players.

When we talk about this type of game, there are normally two well-differentiated stages: the stage of surprise, where players enjoy the game without going much further; and on the other hand that of to experience, where when they have everything on the table they challenge themselves. The speedruns they arrive once this stage is reached and leaves us with videos as curious as these, where players complete challenges in matter of minutes.

He fights with Guardians they are not a Monster Hunter to use

tier 1 tier 2 tier 3 tier 4 tier 5 Urunil – 302+ element level Chromanium – 460+ item level Dark Regioros – 802+ item level Icegaia – 960+ item level Nakrasena – Item Level 1302+ Berutooth – 340+ item level Nakrasena – 500+ item level Hellgaia – 840+ item level Magma Chromanium – 1000+ Item Level Igrexion – 1325+ item level Lumerus – 340+ item level Yoho of Red Flame – Item Level 540+ Calventus – 880+ item level Levanus – 1,040+ item level Dark Yoho – Item Level 1355+ Regioros of Frost – 380+ item level Titalos – 580+ item level Ashates – 920+ item level Elbergast – 1080+ item level Belganus – 1385+ item level

The best thing about battles with guardians is that their core mechanics It is very similar to what we could find in the now defunct Evolve from Turtle Rock Studios, developers of Back 4 Blood, where we have to search for the Guardian through a relatively wide map while we find different creatures. It is not something that invented the title of the Californians – Capcom with Monster Hunter already did it before – but the user Conisewer manages to kill Lumerus in no less than 2:33 minutes.

We are before a Tier 1 Guardian, although not for that unworthy of praise. Lumerus is accessiblebut his attacks are in the area and take away a lot of life if we are not attentive, in addition to this player taking advantage of the time to sharpen his blade with minor enemies on the map.

The case of Gosu General TV is more spectacular with a Tier 3, the well-known Ashates, whose ability is to become invincible for several seconds. She is one of the Guardian Raids more expensive because of the area damage and because, unlike many others, Ashates generates a dome shield around himself and spawn different totems on each side we must destroy. A challenge that Team Gosu manages to overcome in just 3 minutes with the Gunslinger class.

As a general rule, Guardian Raids have a maximum time of 20 minutes, the user Neeko2lo is almost on time, with 14 minutesbut he has a reason: he is facing Belganus, a boss worthy of the best—or worst, depending on how we tolerate the difficulty, FromSoftware game—with a Tier 5 like a cathedral. Its patterns are difficult to read; when it changes phase it teleports, which makes knowing where it will appear even more complex; but perhaps the worst thing is that, at a certain point, Belganus will go dark every 20 seconds, which translates into the debuff “dark power” increases damage by 50% that we receive

However, Neeko2lo is one of the few that we will see in this list that completes this Guardian In solitary, a challenge that increases exponentially with its three rounds. Even so, we can go further and raise the bar considerably and access the select list of Tier 6 enemies. Yes, we play with cheating and the European and American versions only reach Tier 5, but in Korea they are much more advanced in the game.

The video that crowns this line is worthy of admiration. The Korean Doto clan manages to take down this Guardian in no less than 2 minutes and 10 seconds since the bullets start to rain. We know little or nothing about these guardians, but judging by their appearance, we are facing a kind of dark hellgaiaso on top of that, like Belganus, he makes use of “dark power”.

This dark Hellgaia, which has the name of barefootfollows similar patterns to its basic version, with an area attack that we can prevent if we are fast enough, but, judging by its movements, it is considerably faster than its “phoenix” version. His attacks are mostly to get away from him and prevent us from adding damage to the multiplier, but Coto is making use of the Scoutone of the fastest classes and with the possibility of dropping an attack drone to protect allies.

Does Lost Ark recycle guardians? can, but a ice chromanium It has little to envy its magma counterpart. September 2021, so we are talking, effectively, of a Tier 6 raidbut perhaps the best thing is that they only need just over 3 minutes to defeat a monster like this.

Just like its Magma Chromanium version, Kungellanium It is a true monster that can withstand massive amounts of damage and whose strategy is to hide and attack repeatedly. Therefore, as we see in the user Quarez Lost Ark, the best strategy is to make a mix of tanks and DPSotherwise we are exposed to his wrath.

The real challenge: the Abyssal Dungeons

tier 1 tier 2 tier 3 demon beast cannon way of calling Oreha Preveza Twisted Monarch’s Hall lazy sea Aira’s Oculus Cradle of the Necromancer Carcosa the Silent Hildebrant’s Palace Alaric’s Shrine Forge of Fallen Pride

Now I would like to focus on the other side of the game, on the side of the Abyssal Dungeons. The duels against the Guardians are hard and require learning exact patterns that will drive more than one out of their boxes, but the Abyssal Dungeons have a higher degree of complexity and not only force us to defeat bosses, but also complete different challenges with up to 8 players.

Abyssal Dungeon of Argos

Average time: 30 minutes

9 minute speed run

Again, the video that crowns these lines does not belong to our version, it is also dated June 2021, but completing a dungeon of, presumably, Tier 3 on almost 6 minutes it is admirable. This Mystical dungeon is not in our territory, but almost better considering that it forces us to face two zone bosses, one of ice and the other of fire, forcing us to split into two teams to defeat each of them.

However, we can go closer in time, to January of this year in Korea and Russia, or March when we received the gigantic Argos here. This one, as part of the March Lost Ark update, can be defeated in just under 10 minutes if we attend to the speed run of Neeko2lo although it requires nothing less than a item level 1370 or higher.

Gate of Paradise Abyssal Dungeon (8 bosses)

Average time: 45 minutes

11 minute speed run

Abyssal Dungeons are not very likely to receive a moderate amount of speedrunners. They are much more complicated challenges that, on occasions, require teamwork more than necessary, making it difficult to carry them out. However, iRunShibb’s case is one to applaud your ears for completing “Gate of Paradise”—the Abyssal Dungeon set Lazy Sea, Carcosa the Silent, and Alaric’s Shrine—in none other than 11 minutes.

This enormous challenge translates into 8 final boss fights in a race to complete three dungeons in less than half the recommended time. How have they achieved it? The truth is that, apart from the first boss that “forces” us to equip a submarine suit with a gauntlet in the style of Doomfist from Overwatch, the Shibb team knows how to combine their abilities and their classes. He uses gunner, but the rest of the team, up to 8 members for these dungeons, alternate classes of magic, DPS and tank.