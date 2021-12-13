speedurunner completes the campaign in less than two hours – Nerd4.life

The campaign of Halo Infinite has been available for less than a week, but the speedrunner is already competing to get to the end credits of the 343 Industries shooter in the shortest possible time and among these there are already those who manage to complete it in less than two hours.

On the net it is already possible to find several speedruns under the two-hour threshold, such as the one you find in the video above by Jasper Gaming, who put the Zeta Halo on fire in a flash, to be precise, reaching the end credits in 1:59:26.

Considering that it has been less than a week since the launch of Halo Infinite, in the next few days we will surely see even lower completion times, especially when more glitches and tricks are discovered to be useful to cut precious minutes or seconds of time. Furthermore, it should be noted that the speedruns under two hours were done on the Easy difficulty level, therefore with less aggressive enemies.

However, we are talking about really impressive times, considering that on average a player takes about 10 hours to end the campaign, without considering all secondary objectives and extras, according to the HowLongToBeat website.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is doing very well on Steam, where it ranks first in last week’s sales chart.