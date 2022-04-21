Spells & Secrets, a Harry Potter-style magic indie game, sweeps Kickstarter

Explore a magic school set in a castle, master physics-based spells, and battle with a friend in local multiplayer: Spells & Secrets is the latest Kickstarter milestone set to hit in 2023 on Switch and PC, with early access this summer.

Magic fascinates children and adults, but not many video games have taken advantage of it. Maybe because the shadow of the Harry Potter franchise is too long, and just this year the most ambitious video game in the world of JK Rowling, Hogwarts Legacy, comes out.

But the indie studio Alchemist Interactivecreators of Stranded Sails, invites us to explore another school of magic in Spells & Secretsa newly revealed game planned for PC and Nintendo Switch in 2023, which has been funded on Kickstarter in just 30 hours.

VIDEO Spells & Secrets – Trailer

Spells & Secrets is a roguelike, set in a procedurally generated magic school. In the first images and the trailer we don’t see any other students or teachers… Have they all turned into animals?

Spells are not just lightning that we shoot at enemies, we can also move objects with the wand, freeze them, open doors and secret passageways, levitate to jump over enemies…

Spells & Secrets ( 9 images)

As in Hogwarts Legacy, we have a complete character editor and we can play with another person in local cooperative mode (or online on Steam, through Steam remote play). As a roguelike, each game will be different: the castle and the layout of the classrooms and common areas change after each run, but we can save the improvements of our character, to make it more powerful each time.

Spells & Secrets is being developed by the German studio Alchemist Interactive, and published by Rokaplay. On their Kickstarter page you can contribute and find a lot more information.

In the first two days, has already raised €23,000 of its €20,000 goal, with 465 sponsors, and there are still 32 more days to go. If you reach your next goal of 40,000 euros, they will expand the customization options.

Spells & Secrets is expected to be out in Early Access on Steam in Summer 2022, with a full release in 2023 for Steam and Nintendo Switch, the only confirmed console.