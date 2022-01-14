Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis available on Xbox Game Pass, launch trailer – Nerd4.life

Following the rich program of January 2022, Spelunky 2 and The Anacrusis are available from today on Xbox Game Pass and they both show up with a launch trailer each, representing some interesting new introductions to the catalog.

As we saw in the recap on the first wave of games for January 2022, both titles are available from today, January 13, 2022, closing the first update of the month to the Microsoft service catalog, but we are only at the beginning, as they will soon begin to arrive the games scheduled for the second half of January, among which we already know that there will be Rainbow Six Extraction and Hitman Trilogy as reported by surprise just today, but others will be announced in the coming days.

Spelunky 2 is the sequel to a true indie classic, as well as one of the best puzzle platformers with roguelike elements currently on the square, further enhanced here. The original concept of Derek Yu has been taken up in this second chapter and further strengthened with the addition of other variants that enrich the experience even more: in case you haven’t understood it, it’s a game to download and play practically mandatory.

The Anacrusis is instead a new title and in its absolute debut, launched directly on Xbox Game Pass: it is a particular cooperative shooter with a sci-fi setting created by Chet Faliszek, one of the main creators of Left 4 Dead, which is evident in the structure of the game.

The title in question is also distinguished by its particular “retro-futuristic” style which recalls the classic sci-fi of the 60s. It must also be considered that The Anacrusis is currently in the Game Preview version, or a sort of early access waiting for the final version.