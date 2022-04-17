Spence vs. Ugas today: Errol Spence vs. Yordenis Ugas, live: Result of the boxing fight for the unification of welterweight titles, live

Result of the fight Jos Valenzuela vs. Bandido Vargas

Youth prevails over experience and Rayo continues its full rise, managing to knock out Bandido Vargas from the capital, who was surprised by a right hand that sent him straight to the canvas.

Round 1 | IT’S OVER Rayo Valenzuela does not take long to put an end to the fight and sends Bandido Vargas to sleep. José remains undefeated in a short exhibition.

Round 1 | The fight begins and the Bandit is the first to drop his hands but Valenzuela responds immediately but without finding a target.

The Rayo Valenzuela arrives with a record of 11-0-0 with seven knockouts and tonight he puts his quality as an undefeated fighter on the line in professional boxing.

The billboard does not stop and It’s time to see Francisco ‘Bandido’ Vargas in the ring, who faces José Valenzuela in a 10-round fight at lightweight.

Errol Spence Jr. is already in the stadium and begins to get ready in the dressing room to go out to the main event this evening in Arlington, Texas.

Result of the fight Josesito López vs. Cody Crowley

That said, by unanimous decision Cody Crowley takes the victory and maintains his undefeated quality as a professional after defeating Josesito López in Arlington, Texas.

Round 10 | The fight has come to an end. Now we just wait for the cards to see if Crowley achieves victory or we get a surprise before his dominance in 10 rounds.

Round 10 | The bell rings and the last round starts. The Canadian fighter still has a physical background and does not allow Lopez to generate that lucky break that he needs to win.

Round 9 | The penultimate round is already history and it seems that only a miracle could give Josesito the victory against a Crowley who has worked the fight well and who should have the cards in the bag.

Round 8 | Josesito does not stop receiving punishment and even asks his corner if he wants them to stop the fight but the Californian says that he is fine and that he wants to continue.

Round 7 |López goes to the canvas in what seemed like a slip but the referee takes it as every and gives it a protection count.

Round 7 | The seventh round arrives and under the same tone. The Canadian puts good left hands to Lopez’s face but not with the necessary force to knock him out.

Round 6 | We enter the final half of the fight and Cody is still the one in control of it, despite slight attempts by Josesito to be able to do damage.

Round 5 | We came to the end of the first half of the fight and the pace at the end of this fifth round slowed down at times, it seems that they begin to reserve energy for later.

Round 5 | López is already looking for the body of the rival and it seems that that is where he can generate damage to seek victory but Cody does not stop letting go of his hands either.

Round 4 | Crowley’s lefts don’t stop and the Californian begins to show the damage on his face. Four rounds are already history.

Round 4 | Vibrant start to the fourth round and Cody knows that in the third he was outmatched, so he is already looking to regain control of the fight and avoid any surprises.

Round 3 | The third round starts and the story changes. Now it is Josesito who puts his rival against the ropes and already does damage, even releasing a couple of hooks to the liver.

Round 2 | Cody Crowley puts López against the ropes and manages to cause damage but the second round comes to an end before a total dominance of the Canadian.

Round 2 | The Canadian starts the second round with the same intention, putting in good left hands that little by little are reducing the one of Mexican origin.

Round 1 | López is right-handed and Cody is left-handed, so the stomping of the opposing guards is already beginning to be felt and Crowley connects a good combination at the end of the first round.

Round 1 | The Canadian is the one who proposes the fight in this first round and wants to weigh the long absence of Josesito in the ring, who walks sideways throughout the ring to avoid being connected.

Now I know, We already have the two fighters in the ring and everything is ready for the bell to ring. Let’s go with the actions!

the canadian Cody Crowley arrives unbeaten and the Californian is looking to put an end to that 20-0-0 mark tonight. We are already waiting for both fighters to leave for the ring.

The time has come for the main card and it is time to see Josesito López in the ring, who faces Cody Crowley in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Result of the fight Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis

We have a new WBA wlter champion and that is that Eimantas Stanionis has beaten Radzhab Butaev by split decision and now he will surely seek to face the winner of the main event of the night.

Result of the fight Fernando García vs. Angel Barrientes

the juvenile Ángel Barrientes adds his sixth victory in a row after defeating the Mexican Fernando García by majority decision in a six round fight.

A fight dedicated to Cuba

Also hours before, Ugas launched this special dedication to his homeland: “I want all of Cuba to know that I fight for them with all my heart and soul, and I will do so on Saturday night.”

Ugas knows that he does not come out as a favorite

“I know I’m not the favorite. I came here to win. Spence can say what he wants. Fight as I always do, exchanging blows and advancing”, declared the Cuban fighter a few hours ago about the fight.

Spence excited to fight in Texas

Before tonight’s fight, Errol Spence spoke and was emotional: “It means everything to receive an answer like this in Dallas. I feel very encouraged. I’m ready to fight and put on a great performance in front of my hometown crowd.”

Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas, head to head

The World Boxing Council shares the following information prior to tonight’s confrontation, where the green and gold belt is one of those that will be in dispute between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.

What are the titles at stake between Spence and Ugas?

Tonight’s fight is for the unification of the WBC, IBF and WBA welterweight titles. So the winner will take an important step in his quest to become the undisputed champion of the division.

What is Errol Spence’s professional brand?

error Spence arrives with an impressive 27-0 record and hopes to remain undefeated against the Cuban. As if that were not enough, his mark is established at 21 knockouts, although he has not won for this since 2018, when he beat Carlos Ocampo.

What time does the fight start?

These are the times when tonight’s main card starts in Arlington, Texas.

10:00 p.m. Argentina and Uruguay.

9:00 p.m. Chile, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Paraguay and Venezuela.

8:00 p.m. Colombia, Mexico Peru, Ecuador and Panama.

7:00 p.m. Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras.

Hello Hello hello. Good afternoon and welcome. Tonight there is high-quality boxing and that is we have the welterweight unification fight between Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas.

The scene of this combat will be the magnificent AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, where a grand entrance is expected.

The star card of the evening It starts at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City and here we will take you everything that happens before, during and after the fight between Spence and Ugas.