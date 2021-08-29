Spencer and Lady D’s outfits spotted in the first trailer

Despite the initial skepticism of those who did not believe in Kristen Stewart’s casting, the images of the first trailer not only silence any doubts, but bring out all the acting power of the actress and the talent of Larraín, incredibly good at shaping bodies and voices. .

Destined, hopefully, to remain well engraved in memory, the biopic Spencer is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and set to music by Jonny Greenwood, polistrumentist by Radiohead. The costumes, yes CineChic from the poster, they were made by the costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Little Women), who did not literally copy Lady D’s wardrobe, but revisited Diana’s outfits in a contemporary key, mixing the details on the fabrics that had relegated them to the collective imagination.

This information was first revealed by the director himself, and then confirmed by the trailer below and the images published during the promotional phase of the film.

But there are still iconic princess outfits. In fact, we were able to appreciate Stewart’s Diana with black blouse and red tweed coat, an outfit taken from the archives of Chanel’s fall / winter 1988/89 ready-to-wear collection, cwave with a veiled hat, inspired by the dress she wore on Christmas Day at the Sandringham estate in 1993, the year she separated from Prince Charles.