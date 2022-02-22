“Spencer” and “The Batman”: how have the careers of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson grown after “Twilight”? | LIGHTS

According to the criteria of Know more

One comes from the fiction of comics and the other from a real-life media case. But, if we force the parallels, there are not a few traits that Batman and Diana of Wales share: both characters involved in tragedy, with a gloomy and gloomy profile, harassed by depression despite their wealthy lives. He, orphaned by the work of a violent crime; she, a young princess deceased prematurely.

READ ALSO: “The Batman”: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and part of the cast analyze their characters

And in a few days we will be able to see their stories in two films: “Spencer”, which hits theaters this Thursday the 24th, and “The Batman”, which will do the same a week later, on March 3. The curious thing is that their respective protagonists, Kristen Stewart (Los Angeles, 1990) and Robert Pattinson (London, 1986), They were the stars of one of the most successful youth sagas of recent years: the loved and hated “Twilight”, five films that appeared between 2008 and 2012.

Since then, they have gone their separate ways, but quite interesting ones. During the filming of the vampire story they became a couple in real life, but the relationship was broken when the American tabloid press uncovered an ‘affair’ of Stewart with the filmmaker Rupert Sanders. that single fact made her “the most hated actress in Hollywood”, as various media and social media posts described it. But she began to distance herself from the labels at the point of work.

Some of the films in which he has stood out are “Clouds of Sils Maria” (2014) and “Personal Shopper” (2016), both directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas (the first even allowed him to win a César Award); and also the acclaimed “Still Alice” from 2014 and “Certain Women” from 2016. Soon, in addition, she will be part of the cast of David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future”.

With “Spencer”, directed by Pablo Larraín, Stewart rounds off a convincing portrait of Diana of Waleswith all its fragility and anguish, which has also earned her her first Oscar nomination, in the category of best actress.

Pattinson, for his part, did not take long to reap a remarkable career. by his own confession, began to be more selective in his roles as a way to get away from the “emo vampire” typecasting that “Twilight” condemned him to. And it has not been easy for him, because there are still those who question his suitability to play the dark batman.

Faced with these doubts, it would be convenient to review some of the films in which has confirmed its interpretative solvency: “Cosmopolis” (2012) by David Cronenberg, “The Lost City of Z” (2016) by James Gray, “Good Time” (2017) by the Safdie brothers, “High Life” (2018) by Claire Denis, “The Lighthouse” (2019) by Robert Eggers, and “Tenet” (2020) by Christopher Nolan.

Consolidated that work in auteur cinema, “The Batman” would be something like Pattinson’s return to a more commercial and blockbuster production. We will have to wait to see how it goes in this new adventure in Gotham City. Expectations are high.

THREE KRISTEN STEWART FILMS

“Clouds of Sils Maria”

Stewart plays here the assistant to a renowned actress, played by none other than the French Juliette Binoche. And despite the challenge, she rises to the occasion. Her role earned her the Best Supporting Actress award at the César Awards.

“Certain Women”

Commanded by American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, a renowned portraitist of femininity and its diversities, Stewart plays the role of a lonely young lawyer who must teach law classes in a small town.

“Personal shopper”

Second collaboration with French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, in which Stewart plays an assistant in charge of buying clothes and accessories for big stars. At the same time, she must deal with the emptiness left by her recently deceased brother, with whom she believes she can communicate.

THREE ROBERT PATTINSON FILMS

“good time”

Frantic and distressing film in which Pattinson plays a thief who is constantly on the run to help his brother with special abilities. A film of great intensity and demanding drama.

“High Life”

Science fiction film directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker Claire Denis. In it, Pattinson acts as a criminal who is sent on a space mission as a way to pay his sentence. He is accompanied in the cast by Juliette Binoche, André 3000, among other figures.

“The Lighthouse”

One of the most talked about horror films of recent years. Filmed in black and white, it is played almost entirely by two actors: Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, as two guardians of a lighthouse located on a sinister island.

The data

“Spencer”, starring Kristen Stewart, opens this Thursday, February 24.

“The Batman”, with Robert Pattinson, opens next Thursday, March 3.