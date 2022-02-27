Spencer, by Sandro Mairata | Opinion

By Sandro Mairata | @CINENSAYOLat and @smairata

The noise around Kristen Stewart has been strong, even more so due to the barrage of awards and nominations for the actress, who is stomping for the Oscar for this role. Although Spencer was already available months ago on streaming platforms and on every pirate network that exists, we just have the most recent work of Chilean director Pablo Larraín on movie screens to corroborate as much hubbub as it should.

My doubt was whether Stewart could indeed overcome what was done by the surprising Emma Corrin, the most powerful Diana to date (sorry, Naomi Watts), presented in the series ‘The Crown’. Corrin also came like a whirlwind to sweep away awards and laurels for her performance; his study of Lady Di’s looks – face tilted down while eyes peek up – and her aristocratic British accent of words squeezed into whispering bursts “and always lowering her voice at the end” (as Corrin explained in an interview) generated a renewed interest in the missing People’s Princess.

Stewart outdoes Corrin by taking these acting cues further, benefiting from being the absolute center of attention throughout the film. Larraín reviews his favorite themes – biography with fantastic overtones, psychological exploration, the political meaning of social events – and in this sense Spencer can be taken as the third film in a biographical tetralogy of personalities alongside Neruda and Jackie (both from the 2016) or the second title in his trilogy of famous women (he has already announced that he is preparing a third film about a famous woman).

The fanciful air full of pastel tones and filters should alert the viewer that this is not a historical work, but an allegory. Spencer takes a space of just three days in Diana’s life to explore the personal upheaval that led her to leave her marriage, her titles, the Royal Family and her own chance to be queen.

The setting of a royal Christmas dinner in 1991 at the country mansion of Sandringham House serves to unfold elements of the Diana we all know – saddened, battered by Carlos’s infidelity, vulnerable to attack but with an inner fire capable of fighting back. Larraín contributes by exploring the scope of Diana’s emotional affectation, capable of leaving the entire royal clan waiting for a good time, or of despairing us with her emotional fluctuations. Since it is not a historical film, Diana’s relationship with her children, with her husband, with her surroundings has an ethereal, unreal air, which leaves no room for the cast to shine, since everything is focused on the magnificent accomplice performance by Stewart. “A fable based on a true tragedy”, Larraín warns us from the beginning. We are all warned. ❖

People’s Princess. Kristen Stewart imposes her acting maturity in the role of Lady Diana Spencer. Photo: diffusion

File