“Spencer”: Director Pablo Larraín told the reasons for choosing Kristen Stewart as the protagonist

Paul Larrain He detailed historical facts in the history of Princess Diana and also some sensitive elements that were touched on in the Film, such as Lady Di’s eating disorders. Likewise, the reason for the election of Kristen Stewart was revealed.

The Chilean director sat next to Yvonne Villarreal for the podcast “The Envelope”where he was asked about what made this project different from the others, since recent projects about the royal family had already been seen, such as “The Crown”, “Diana: The Musical”, among others

“First of all, this movie is set in three key days in Diana’s life, just before she decides to leave the royal family, and in terms of tone it’s more like ‘The Shining’ than ‘Cinderella.‘” started

In addition, the director went on to say that the story, even if it was fictional, told a fable based on real events because it hinted at some of Diana’s important days “Well, something that unfortunately we know is the tragedy that happened.”

Larraín went on to say that “once the door closes we have no idea what happens inside them, we work around fiction”.

“I think that using the word fable only makes us honest with the audience and frees us from having another type of perception since it is a work of fiction. And believe me that after a lot of research and making this film, I really do not know who was she”, referred.

How did you choose Kristen Stewart?

Larraín commented that, although Diana was surprising from the beginning and, despite all the information that is available, she ended up knowing many details that she was previously unaware of.

“We have a lot of specific information, Steven Knight our screenwriter had to look for a lot of information and talk to people who were close to her in those years of the family. And they said all sorts of things that we can relate to the information that we had before.”

The director also said that another angle of her personality was revealed such as Diana’s hidden desire and how she was interested in talking and being so natural. with other people who were not members of his family.

He also talked about how he chose Kristen Stewart for the role, because although he thought of choosing British actresses, they gave up the project, which led him to choose Kristen.

He also showed admiration for his performance and way of getting into the role. “We felt like we were seeing an old school performance, in the best way possible. We couldn’t help but admire what she was doing,” she concluded.

