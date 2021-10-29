News

Spencer, director Pablo Larraín “without Jackie I would not have made this film”

After bringing the story of Jackie Kennedy to the big screen, the director Pablo Larraín is preparing to tell us about Diana Spencer in her new biopic entitled Spencer about the princess, played by Kristen Stewart.

In an interview with The Guardian, Larraín revealed that without his previous biopic about Jackie Kennedy titled Jackie, Spencer it probably wouldn’t exist. In an interview via Zoom he stated:
I don’t think I would have done Spencer without Jackie. One thing leads to another. Both are women who have dealt with the press and media in different ways, both women who were related to very powerful families married to powerful men, and they were both women who find ways to create their own story and find their own identity. . But if Jackie is a film about pain, memory and legacy, I think Spencer is about identity and motherhood. “

Natalie Portman was nominated for an Oscar as Best Actress in a Leading Role for Jackie in 2017, and as Larraín points out to us, they are similar stories: both women had to face enormous situations. Regarding Spencer’s setting, Queen’s Sandringham estate, Larraín said: “It is a cold space of repression, a space that represents oppression and fear”. If you haven’t already, check out the Spencer’s trailer.

In the cast of Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall as Squire Gregory, Sean Harris as Chef Darren and Sally Hawkins as Maggie. The film will be released in US theaters on November 5th. We leave you with our Jackie review waiting to see Spencer.

