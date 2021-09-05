Spencer: interview with Kristen Stewart and Pablo Larraín

“Spencer” with Kristen Stewart at the Venice Film Festival

Under the black veil of the hat, a look between the shy and the mysterious looks straight into the camera: from the first photo of “Spencer “, the work of resemblance between Lady Diana and Kristen Stewart (which lends her face) remains impressive. The film, in competition at the Venice International Film Festival (1-11 September), is signed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín, who has already brought other iconic figures to life on the big screen, including Jackie Kennedy (with Natalie Portman) and Pablo Neruda (with Gael Garcia Bernal). Once again he launches into a titanic operation, on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the Princess’s death.

The plot

The entire film takes place over three days on the Sandringham estate, where the royal family gathers for the holiday season. It is 1991 and Lady Diana prepares to ask for a divorce from her husband Charles, Prince of Wales. Court frictions reach exasperating levels, she has two children and it seems to her that she cannot protect them from obligations and protocol. She suffers from depression and bulimia, amid the indignation of her spouse, who prefers her lover Camilla and feels trapped. This sense of oppression and anguish is evident from start to finish, because all the time the protagonist desperately seeks human contact, but instead she finds herself more and more alone and abandoned. The whole story is based on his perceptions and moods, as explained by the director and his new muse during the meeting with the press.

Loading... Advertisements

The word to the director and the actress

Lady Diana, among other characteristics that have distinguished her, has also been a style icon. In one of the first shots you can see very well her Chanel bag, a brand of which she is an ambassador. Because, according to her, she still dictates the law in fashion today?

Kristen Stewart: When fashion today wants to give birth to a desire, it focuses on terms such as “elevation” and “unattainable”, on something intangible and untouchable. I don’t agree with this way of living it. Just look at Lady Diana: she is beautiful, but also visible, within everyone’s reach. He touches faces, shakes hands and makes himself accessible. Imagine her in the corridors of the palace taking off her shoes if her feet hurt and walking barefoot. Whatever he wore became legendary, with unique details, such as bare arms and exposed sleeves.

Has the secret of this legendary charm been explained?

Kristen Stewart: There are simply people born with charisma, contagious energy and disarming grace and yet she always finds herself alone. She radiated light and she wanted nothing more than those rays returned to her, on the other hand we are all mirrors of each other. In every photo or video it is clear that he has a desperate desire for human connection mixed with incredible generosity.