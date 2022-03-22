‘Spencer’ is already in Prime

‘Spencer’: the trailer for the film.

It is not a biopic to use or one of those biographical films that ‘ball’ its protagonist. ‘spencer’ has surprised critics since it premiered first at the Venice Film Festival and then in theaters last fall. Now we are lucky enough to be able to see her in Amazon Prime Video before Kristen Stewart will win this Sunday (there are many possibilities) with the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Diana of Wales.

The director, Pablo Larrain, He was already hard at it bringing the lives of ‘first ladies’ to the screen, because in 2016 he shot ‘Jackie’, the biography of Jacqueline Kennedy, with Natalie Portman (he had previously filmed ‘Neruda’, the portrait of the Chilean poet). With ‘Spencer’ he gets a sour portrait of a woman trapped in the British court who in Rotten Tomatoes reaches no less than an 83% score.

According to the official synopsis, “What should be a wonderful Christmas break with his children at the Sandringham estate instead turns into a succession of unwanted obligations. Meanwhile, England’s Prince Charles is openly cavorting with Camilla Parker. -Bowles, what forces Diana to play the ruthless role of the beloved and faithful wife in front of the paparazzi that follow her every move. Will he accept his position or will he reveal himself and finally live his life as he wishes?

Indeed, the film begins at Christmas, in Sandringham, where food is prepared, exotic fruits, lobsters… everything the Royal Family needs for the holidays. But Diana finds herself alone, driving her Porsche on country roads. As a good ‘Princess of the people’, she stops at a cafeteria to ask her itinerary and, inside, everyone is amazed. She is near the area where she grew up, she is wearing her father’s jacket. Darren (Sean Harris), her royal cook, meets her and directs her back to the royal estate.

The princess is going to be late for Christmas Eve dinner, but she doesn’t care; She doesn’t care about anything for a long time. It feels like an over-decorated prison, where strict formalism and inflexible schedules dictate life, where nothing is ever spoken in confidence because real eyes and ears are everywhere. The Queen (Stella Gonet) has hired Major Alistar Gregory (Timothy Spall) to keep an eye on her.

There are rumors in Sandringham: “Diana has cracked,” they say. We see her with her eccentric behavior, her bulimia, her strange obsession with Anne Boleyn… but it’s just that the princess appears to be the target of psychological terrorism, surely orchestrated by the Queen and by the discontent of Carlos (Jack Farthing).

She feels tired, she just wants to accompany her children when they open their presents, but first they have to go through the royal dinner. Dressing in an imposing suit, wearing the pearl necklace that Carlos gave her. She is surrounded by a horror movie. Diana scratches her necklace, breaks it. The pearls fall into the soup and she eats one. She swallows it. She then runs to the bathroom to throw it up. Diana no longer wants to live here.

There is a memorable phrase that explains the meaning of being part of the royal family and that Diana pronounces to her children: “There is only one tense here. There is no future. Past and present are the same thing.” Kristen Stewart invigorates Diana’s emotions: the anxiety, the fear and despair, the feeling that she is losing her sanity.

Is a movie that is liked and hated in equal parts. ‘Spencer’ is deep and annoying, exaggerated and indulgent, entertaining and pretentious, yet still find room for a serious take on Lady Di’s character. She fails with the repetition of symbols (pearls, pheasants, scarecrows, Anne Boleyn) and with jazz music that only ends after 20 minutes.

But he is correct in his criticism of royalty, in the suffocation of the royal environment, in how palace life is totally meaningless. Will Elizabeth II have seen this movie? She will rightfully annoy you.

