Spencer, Kristen Stewart and Lady Diana in the first trailer in Italian

The wait is growing for the arrival at the cinema of Spencer, the biopic of Pablo Larraín with Kristen Stewart, in the role of Lady Diana, presented in competition at the 78th Venice Film Festival.

SPENCER, THE HISTORY

Larrain, after transforming Natalie Portman into first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie, gave Stewart the princess tiara to tell the complications of a weekend in the early 90s when Diana, former mother of William and Harry, decided that her marriage to Prince Charles was not working. The story, written by Steven Knight, takes place over three days, on one of his last Christmas holidays at the House of Windsor in Sandringham, the country residence of the British royal family.

SPENCER, THE CAST

Next to the Stewart there are Jack Farthing (Poldark) in the role of Prince Charles, Timothy Spall, in that of Major Alistar Gregory, Sally Hawkins, in that of Maggie, and Sean Harris in Darren’s.

SPENCER, WHEN IT COMES OUT

Spencer comes the January 20 only at the cinema, distributed by 01 Distribution.

Read also: From cheating to eating disorders, Lady D’s portrait in ‘Spencer’

SPENCER, THE TRAILER IN ITALIAN