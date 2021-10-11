News

Spencer, Kristen Stewart remembers the nervousness for the role of Lady Diana: her words

Kristen Stewart described the nervous intensity he had to endure before the making of Spencer, the new film by Pablo Larraín, presented at the last Venice Film Festival. Stewart’s performance was praised by critics, but the actress revealed the tension that the role gave her.

Spencer tells the story of Princess Diana (Stewart) while vacationing at the royal estate of Sandringham and facing the delicate decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing). On Everyeye you will find Spencer’s review from the Venice Film Festival.
For the Chilean director Pablo Larraín it is the second biopic dedicated to a female personality, after Jackie, centered on Jacqueline Kennedy, played by Natalie Portman.

During an interview with BBC News, Kristen Stewart shared her anxiety as she prepared to shoot the film:“I had TMJ (temporomandibular disorder) at that point, completely blocked. I was like ‘Um, I think I’m really nervous, I was really high until we started.”.
The actress recalled that the director’s input helped alleviate her concerns by advising her to ‘relax and trust the workmanship’. Stewart has worked hard to research the complexities inherent in Lady D’s troubled life, trying to portray her vulnerabilities and unpredictable nature. On the character, Stewart added:“You have to feel it and it has to be yours. So I thought I just had to relax.”.

Discover Kristen Stewart in the trailer for Spencer, the new film by Pablo Larraín.

