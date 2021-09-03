Spencer, Pablo Larraín: “I wanted to make a film that my mother liked”

Despite the obvious comparisons with Jackie, Pablo Larrain reveals the radically different approach with the portrait of Lady Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, in Spencer, in competition in Venice 2021.

After the success of The Crown, the general public hungry for news about the English royal family focus their attention on Spencer, portrait of Lady Diana photographed at a precise moment in her short life, which will be presented in competition at Venice 2021. Director Pablo Larraín reveals the intention to make a movie that his mother liked.

There are many reasons why Diana Spencer continues to fascinate audiences nearly 25 years after her death: her figure projected a powerful individualism in contrast to the buttoned-up image of the royal world she married and then publicly rejected, her death. she is a tragic incarnation of the dangers of modern fame, and she was also an avant-garde woman capable of freeing herself from the oppressive regime of the royal family.

“We didn’t try to explain who he was or answer questions on a larger scale than his life.”, assured Pablo Larraín in a telephone interview with Indiewire. “We imagined the story based on what we think may have happened.”.

Speaking of his approach to the biopic, Larrain clarifies: “Basically, I wanted to make a movie that my mother would like. The impulse came from looking at a photo of my mother when she was the same age as Diana at the height of her fame in the mid-90s. Somehow, despite the huge distances between these two women, I have always felt that my mother was very interested in this story and that she was somehow influenced by her, like millions of people around the world. I wondered why Diana had created such a level of empathy. The answer is very complex “.

Set at a Christmas gathering of royalty at their vacation home at Sandringham House in Norfolk around 1991, Spencer offers an imaginative vision of Diana as her view of reality becomes darker and her frustrations with royal traditions threaten to crush his resolve. Larraín’s approach blends Kristen Stewart’s measured performance with the precision of Locke’s writer Steven Knight’s script and Johnny Greenwood’s frenetic score. For Larrain, “Diana was a normal woman trapped in a very unusual context. Even though she came from an aristocratic background and was close to royalty, she has become an icon of simplicity”.

Far from the historical accuracy of The Crown, Larraín’s approach embraces the opportunity to invent his own version of the character and the unknown circumstances that unfolded over the course of that fateful weekend. While keeping her distance from Carlo (Jack Farthing), Spencer’s Diana oscillates between protecting her two sons (Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry) and struggling with the unnerving expectations imposed on her by omnipresent rituals:

“The royal family is very discreet and we don’t know much about them. This gives a lot of room for fiction. There is a lot of literature about Diana, but there is a point where you have to stop or it can swallow you up, paralyze you. When you are making a film that has such a strong psychological perspective, you can never just do research “.