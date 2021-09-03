SPENCER REVIEW | In Venice 78 the lonely and sorrowful Lady Diana of Larraín

VENICE – After ‘Jackie’ (presented at the Venice Film Festival in 2016), with Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy, the Chilean director Pablo Larraín passes to the English royal family, with its portrait of Lady Diana ‘Spencer‘. Playing ‘the sad princess’ with big blue eyes, Kristen Stewart.

“I wanted to make a movie that my mom liked, I’ve made so many movies that she didn’t like, and I wanted to understand what people like my mother saw in Diana. She was an icon, famous, beautiful, but she was also a mother and in particular a person who created a beautiful thing, which is empathy. I was curious to understand how such a privileged person, linked to the aristocracy, was so ordinary“, Declared the director today at the Lido to present the film in competition at the Venice Film Festival. The film is not a biopic in the strict sense. To show us who Diana was, Larraín tells us about a Christmas weekend of the royal family in the royal residence of Sandringham; moment that will precede the final breakup of the princess with Charles.

“I think it’s interesting to show a person in crisis, if we condense the story at that moment we can get to know it better ”, continued the director. Chained by a royal protocol anchored in the past and without a future, with a noose around the neck made of pearls (an identical necklace Carlo had given it to Camilla), in the film Diana feels she is the new one Anna Bolena, condemned to death by Henry VIII because accused of adultery, while it was the sovereign who had other relationships and wanted to get rid of her. “It’s a reflection of history repeating itself despite 500 years having passed,” explained the director.

The royal residence then becomes a prison, with railings in place sewn curtains to prevent photographers from immortalizing the one real person, from all points of view, at court. Those photographers who led Diana to death, but who ‘maybe just want to see what really happens’, declares in the film Stewart: probably for this reason, in alternating phases, the real Diana has satisfied their desire for knowledge. “She was the most famous and photographed woman in the world, I tasted some of this but not being so symbolic and representative. We all have the impression that we have known her, that we know who she is, that she was our friend, but no one really knew her-, Stewart told the Lido- I believe that some people are born with a penetrating energy. It made everyone feel accompanied by this beautiful light, but she was completely alone. I was fascinated by its fragility. He also had incredible style and used his clothes as armor.

The film also shows us Diana’s eating disorders and the immense love for children, the only joy of that Christmas weekend that we are told. ‘Spencer’ is a strong emotional portrait, which returns through Steward’s intense interpretation the suffering of a woman who wanted to be free and for whom truth was more important than appearances. And it does it, very well, visually and through the music, while it lacks a bit of repetition in the dialogues, very well written, but redundant. Sometimes ‘less is more’.