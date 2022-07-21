Spencer: The best film about Princess Diana that has a unique and moving approach | EYE-SHOW

Kristen Stewart has long since shown that, like Robert Pattinson, she is an artist beyond the character that brought her to fame with “Twilight”. The actress, from the popular vampire saga, has forged a career playing various roles, both in large productions and in independent films.

One of her most recent roles has been in a film about Dianathe Princess of Wales, who has just arrived at the catalog of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

Is about “spencer”, the 2021 film directed by Paul Larrain that fictionalizes the motives of the iconic historical character to separate himself from the prince charles of wales, resigning from the British royal family. Learn more about the celebrated film, written by Steven Knight from “Peaky Blinders”that you can now see online.

Lady Di in a blue dress during the film (Photo: Komplizen Film)

WHAT IS “SPENCER” ABOUT?

The film focuses on a tense part of Diana’s lifethe Princess of Wales, when she doesn’t know how to leave her royal life behind after the media infidelity of Prince Charles with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The tape fictionalizes that stage, making an introspection of the famous Lady Di.

The story begins with the Christmas holidays of the royal family in 1991 in the field of Sandringham House. Spencer, as was her maiden name, oscillates between indecision and personalized delirium for the life of Anne Boleyn that he knows through a book.

Amid the harassment of the press and the indifference of her partner, Diana seeks to reach a farm, Park House, the house where she spent a happy moment of her childhood but is stopped by the guards. Unable to take her cable to the ground, the protagonist falls into a reverie with childhood memories of her and the ghost of Boleyn.

The tape “Spencer”, in this way, proposes a fictional look at the most complicated stage of Lady Diproviding an exploration of what the path that Diana took to leave behind a family that she could not stand and live peacefully with her children would have been.

Diana of Wales, dressed in orange, in a shot of “Spencer” (Photo: Komplizen Film)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “SPENCER”?

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales (née Spencer)

Kimia Schmidt as 9-year-old Diana

Greta Bücker as Diana in late adolescence

Timothy Spall as Senior Squire Alistair Gregory (based on David Walker).

Jack Farthing as Charles, Prince of Wales

Sean Harris as Darren McGrady, Royal Chef

Sally Hawkins as Maggie, the royal dresser

Jack Nielen as Prince William

Freddie Spry as Prince Henry

Stella Gonet as Queen Elizabeth II

Richard Sammel as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Elizabeth Berrington as Anne, Princess Royal

Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn

James Harkness as Footman Paul

John Keogh as Michael

Ben Plunkett-Reynolds as Footman Brian

HOW TO WATCH “SPENCER”?

The movie “spencer“, starring Kristen Stewarthas been included in the catalog of Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the film online on the platform by clicking on this link.

“SPENCER” TRAILER