“Spencer”: the horror story of Lady Di

Victoria Pasetto

Collaboration

“A fable about a real tragedy”, thus begins this story that focuses on the three days of the royal family’s Christmas vacation in Sandringham, in which Diana Spencer (Kristen Stewart) struggles with her mental health amid suffocating rules and traditions that surround it. She rethinks her marriage to Prince Charles, as well as her aspirations and her future as Princess of Wales.

Chilean director Pablo Larraín presents a new biography with fictional overtones and psychological terror. This is a common proposal in the director, with works such as “Jackie” (a work about Jackie Kennedy, from 2016); however, unlike his previous works, this time he seeks to give the plot an even more fictitious approach, which is perfectly related to the conflicts in which the protagonist is involved.

This time we get into Diana’s most intrusive thoughts and we see her suffering in the first person.

It is a really sad and claustrophobic film, where the situations Diana was going through are perfectly reflected, in the midst of rejections by the crown, health problems such as bulimia and hallucinations, and her desperate attempts to make her children, the Princes William and Harry, can have a childhood as “normal” children.

These conflicts are sustained by a large number of symbolisms and parallelisms throughout the entire film, the most striking being those of the costume design, which not only adds as an aesthetic element, but also has many references, adding to the characterization that denotes the psychological state of the character that allows its analysis as an evolution in the plot.

Undoubtedly, the choice of Kristen Stewart for this role was striking, since the actress is American and should embody a character with very characteristic linguistic features, such as a member of British royalty, which highlights the great effort of the actress to maintain a clear and present accent at all times. This performance earned him an Oscar nomination and several other awards.

Larraín does not allow to focus attention on the royal family at any time, but rather positions them as ghosts that cross Diana’s path to put her in desperate situations. At times it is difficult to distinguish if what is happening is reality, or if it is distorted by Diana’s constant hallucinations.

The most remarkable aspect of the film, and the one most praised by international critics, is its excellent work in photography, by Claire Mathon (with works such as “Portrait of a Woman on Fire”); the color palettes and the soundtrack by Jonny Greenwood (a member of the British band Radiohead) not only manage to transport the viewer to that time, but are also a key complement to convey Diana’s feelings in the most turbulent years of her life. lifetime.

The chosen wardrobe takes as a reference the royal designs used by the princess thanks to the film’s collaboration with the fashion house Chanel, who provided access to a large number of archive pieces (both outfits and jewelry) that achieve a balance between the proposals of the costume designer Jaqueline Durran and the classic designs of the acclaimed Karl Lagerfeld.

“Spencer” (UK/Germany/Chile/USA, 2021)

Direction: Pablo Larrain.

Screenplay: Steve Knight.

Cinematography: Claire Mathon.

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall, Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Jack Nielen, Freddie Spry, Jack Farthing, Stella Gonet.

Duration: 117 minutes.