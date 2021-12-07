‘Spencer’ The new portrait of Pablo Larraín
Spencer : the Italian trailer of the film by Pablo Larraín
Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana, in the director’s new portrait written by Stephen Knight.
The film is an exclusive for Italy LEONE FILM GROUP in collaboration with RAI CINEMA.
Pablo Larrain returns to the Venice Film Festival with Spencer.
Spencer: the plot
Lady Diana, Lady D. A name that has become a brand and a symbol. The story of a princess who had entered the heart of a fairy tale but who had rejected it, choosing not to become queen in order not to give up on herself. Brave and rebellious Diana. Diana who takes her destiny in hand and breaks all schemes, rejects the suffocating liturgies of a world that had imprisoned her in a false dream and deconstructs the myth of the crown. A generous and beloved woman, sophisticated and pop, courageous and vulnerable, who leaves the royal court and enters the myth to become a universal icon and emblem of modernity.
Spencer imagine what could have happened in those few, fateful days.
The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has been in crisis for some time. Despite rumors of alleged flirtations and an impending divorce, efforts are being made to preserve the peace ahead of the holiday season, traditionally spent by royalty on the Sandringham estate. These are days of eating, drinking, shooting and hunting. And these are the crucial days of the non-negotiable choice. Because Diana knows the rules of the game but this time she has decided. This year will not be like the others and nothing will be the same again.
Cast and Characters
Diana: Kristen Stewart
Mag. Alistair Gregory: Timothy Spall
William: Jack Nielen
Harry: Freddy Spry
Carlo: Jack Farthing
Darren: Sean Harris
The Queen: Stella Gonet
Prince Philip: Richard Sammel
Princess Anna: Elizabeth Berrington
Maggie: Sally Hawkins
Queen Mother: Lore Stefanek
Spencer, a film by Pablo Larraín
Pablo Larraín he made his directorial debut in 2006 with Leak, followed by the following year Tony Manero, presented at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. In 2010 in Venice, he presents Post Mortem.
In 2012 it comes out No (No – Days of the Rainbow), awarded at the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in Cannes and nominated for the Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. In 2015 he presented and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival with The club and the following year he directs Bernal again in Neruda. Also in 2016 he returns to Venice with Jackie, the biopic starring Natalie Portman, nominated for four Oscars, Best Picture, Best Music, Lead Actress and Best Costumes, follow Ema and the seriesLisey’s Story.
Soon, the director will conclude the series of biopics (read the news here).
The poster
Spencer, the trailer of the film in cinemas from 20 January, distributed by 01 distribution.