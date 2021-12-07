‘Spencer’ The new portrait of Pablo Larraín

Spencer : the Italian trailer of the film by Pablo Larraín

Kristen Stewart is Princess Diana, in the director’s new portrait written by Stephen Knight.

The film is an exclusive for Italy LEONE FILM GROUP in collaboration with RAI CINEMA.

Pablo Larrain returns to the Venice Film Festival with Spencer.

Spencer: the plot

Lady Diana, Lady D. A name that has become a brand and a symbol. The story of a princess who had entered the heart of a fairy tale but who had rejected it, choosing not to become queen in order not to give up on herself. Brave and rebellious Diana. Diana who takes her destiny in hand and breaks all schemes, rejects the suffocating liturgies of a world that had imprisoned her in a false dream and deconstructs the myth of the crown. A generous and beloved woman, sophisticated and pop, courageous and vulnerable, who leaves the royal court and enters the myth to become a universal icon and emblem of modernity.

Spencer imagine what could have happened in those few, fateful days.

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has been in crisis for some time. Despite rumors of alleged flirtations and an impending divorce, efforts are being made to preserve the peace ahead of the holiday season, traditionally spent by royalty on the Sandringham estate. These are days of eating, drinking, shooting and hunting. And these are the crucial days of the non-negotiable choice. Because Diana knows the rules of the game but this time she has decided. This year will not be like the others and nothing will be the same again.

Cast and Characters

Diana: Kristen Stewart

Mag. Alistair Gregory: Timothy Spall

William: Jack Nielen

Harry: Freddy Spry

Carlo: Jack Farthing

Darren: Sean Harris

The Queen: Stella Gonet

Prince Philip: Richard Sammel

Princess Anna: Elizabeth Berrington

Maggie: Sally Hawkins

Queen Mother: Lore Stefanek

Spencer, a film by Pablo Larraín

Pablo Larraín he made his directorial debut in 2006 with Leak, followed by the following year Tony Manero, presented at the 2008 Cannes Film Festival. In 2010 in Venice, he presents Post Mortem.

In 2012 it comes out No (No – Days of the Rainbow), awarded at the Quinzaine des Réalisateurs in Cannes and nominated for the Oscars for Best Foreign Language Film, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. In 2015 he presented and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin Film Festival with The club and the following year he directs Bernal again in Neruda. Also in 2016 he returns to Venice with Jackie, the biopic starring Natalie Portman, nominated for four Oscars, Best Picture, Best Music, Lead Actress and Best Costumes, follow Ema and the seriesLisey’s Story.

Soon, the director will conclude the series of biopics (read the news here).

The poster

Spencer, the trailer of the film in cinemas from 20 January, distributed by 01 distribution.