Spencer, the teaser trailer of the film about Lady Diana has been released

A few days after the world premiere of “Spencer” at the Venice Film Festival 2021, the first official teaser trailer of the film by director Pablo Larrain has been released. Eyes on actress Kristen Stewart, who will play the role of the late Lady Diana.

Spencer is a biographical drama by Pablo Larrain who in 2016 directed Jackie, the feature film inspired by the life of Jacqueline Kennedy, with Natalie Portman. The talented actress, thanks to her masterful portrayal of the US first lady, earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Will it be the right time for Stewart too? Doubts about his acting skills, often declared by both critics and fans, could be dispelled once and for all.

Spencer, the synopsis

While waiting to see the film, which will be released in US cinemas on November 5, 2021, the lucky ones will be able to enjoy the world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Here is the official synopsis:

December 1991: the marriage between Prince Albert and Lady D has long gone into crisis. Rumors of an extramarital affair and imminent divorce grow ever more insistent, but peace is ordered throughout the holiday season at Sandringham Estate. You have to drink, eat, hunt and shoot. Diana knows this well and knows the rules of the game. But this time things will be very different.

In an interview with Deadline, Pablo Larrain stated that: “The film tells only three days of Lady Diana’s life, but in that very short period of time it is possible to understand who the“ sad princess ”really was. We all know how it ended, we don’t need to tell it. Instead, we will remain in a more intimate space where she will make it clear who she wants to be and in which direction she wants to go. “

Spencer, the cast

Kristen Stewart will find herself having to play the most important role of her life, which could lead to an Oscar nomination. The actress will in fact be the protagonist of the film, a young Lady Diana struggling with dreams and hopes, but always hidden behind a melancholy gaze. Also in the cast is Jack Farthing, as Prince Charles, Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Stewart, in an interview with InStyle, said she was “very impressed with Lady Diana’s funeral as a child.” And again “The princess’s accent is intimidating, as people know her voice very well, which is particular and clear-cut. I’m working on this with my dialect coach, I don’t just want to play Lady Diana, I want to get to know her in depth. ” We just have to wait for the official release date also in Italy and see Kristen Stewart’s performance at the cinema.