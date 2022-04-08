“Spencer”, “Virus 32”, “West Side Story” and Nafta: activities for the weekend – Tvshow – 04/08/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Virus 32 – Multiple Theaters

Gustavo HernandezDirector of The Silent House just released viruses 32a horror movie in a Montevideo devastated by a zombie pandemic. Paula Silva (the winner of MasterChef) is in the main role as a mother who is locked in the Neptune with her little daughter and the zombies sneak in through the windows. The location is ideal for this truly scary exercise. she is too daniel hendler.

Nafta – Museum Room / Today at 9:00 p.m.

Continuing with the wave of Argentine artists arriving in Uruguayan venues, tonight the band Naphtha. It will be the group’s first time in Montevideo and that is why the show, with an important load of groove and a repertoire of catchy songs, promises a lot. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9:00 p.m. on Rambla and Maciel; tickets remain on the Redtickets website.

Good morning – Cinematheque / Tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Image from the film “Good morning”: Photo: Diffusion

A classic from one of the great Japanese masters of world cinema: Yasujirou Ozu. This is his kindest film (in fact all of his work is kind) and it tells the story of a family in the mid-1950s and the children’s fascination with television that represents modernity for Japan. It is a family picture full of magical moments of those that the cinema knows how to give. Ideal to watch with children.

West Side Story – Adela Reta Auditorium / Today and Tomorrow

Promotional image of the musical “West Side Story”. Photo: Diffusion

In the main hall of the Auditorio Nacional del Sodre Dra. Adela Reta you can see a show with a Broadway stamp, but made in Montevideo. It’s a version of the classic Love without barriers, which involves the Sodre Youth Orchestra and the Artistic Training Schools, and which will have performances until this Sunday, every day at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are at the Sodre ticket offices (Mercedes and Andes) or through Tickantel.

Spencer – Life 21, Movie Montevideo

Still anguished by what happened at the Oscar (not what you imagine but what Kristen Stewart has not won as best actress), the film that gave her the nomination is still on the bill, spencer. Stewart plays Lady Di in the worst Christmas in the world: surrounded by the entire royal family, despised by her husband and her mother-in-law, full of insecurities and haunted by ghosts. She does what she can. Directed by the Chilean Pablo Larraín. Challenging.