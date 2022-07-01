Spencer with Kristen Stewart finally came to streaming: Where to watch it?

spencer, the most recent movie Chilean director Pablo Larraín, Finally It hit streaming platforms. The movie about Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewartcan finally be seen online for those who missed it in theaters.

This, I agree with the one that is a new birth of the People’s Princess, who would have turned 61 this 2022. Thus, you can celebrate it with this acclaimed film that we fell in love with last year.

Where to watch Spencer in streaming?

From this July 1, It is now available spencer on streaming platforms. The movie of Paul Larrain, director of No, the club Y jackieand, officially reached the catalog of Amazon Prime Video, to the delight of all fans.

It should be remembered that The Chilean filmmaker released the film last year, sweeping film festivals and earning critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes it is certified “fresh” with an acclamation of 83%.

spencer is a fable inspired by the life of Princess Diana in the final months of her marriage with Prince Charles. Far from being a true adaptation, it is an imagination of how the People’s Princess would have been mentallyunder pressure from the Royal Family.

The film follows the last Christmas that Diana (Kristen Stewart) spent with the Royal Family, in the middle of the secret relationship in Carlos and Camilla Parker. Little by little, you can see how the pressure begins to affect him and the story is distorted between the real and the fictional.

Kristen Stewart was the one who received all the critical applause for her performance in Spencer. The actress received her first Oscar nomination and became the most awarded actress of 2021, with more than 20 recognitions.

Nevertheless, it is important to clarify that spencer it’s not for everyone. And it is that the film moves away from the common biopics to an approach to thrillers and mixing dreamlike elements that They will not be the favorites of those who expect something more traditional.





