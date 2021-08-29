Spencer with Kristen Stewart: trailers, curiosities and previews

Movie Venezia 78, The card collector: Italian trailer, curiosities and previews

After the stage in competition on 3 September at the Venice Film Festival, on 5 September the biographical film will make its debut in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom Spencer directed by Chilean director Pablo Larraín (No – Days of the Rainbow) and starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana.

Kristen Stewart launched by the saga of Twilight he embarked on a very interesting artistic path and in part similar to that of his colleague Robert Pattinson. Stewart has alternated arthouse films (Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, On the Road) with genre cinema (Snow White and the Hunter, American Ultra, Lizzie), he starred with Julianne Moore in the drama Still Alice, was directed by Woody Allen in Café Society and by Ang Lee in Billy Lynn: A hero day. Stewart’s latest performances saw her as an “angel” in the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, took on Ripley-style undersea monsters in sci-fi horror Underwater and starred in the romantic Christmas comedy Don’t Meet My Parents.

Plot and cast

The official plot: The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since cooled down. Though rumors of business and a divorce abound, peace is ordered for the holiday season on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. There is eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. But this year things will go profoundly different. Spencer is an imagination of what might have happened during those fateful few days.

The cast besides Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana includes Jack Farthing as Charles Prince of Wales, Olga Hellsing as Sarah Duchess of York, Matthias Wolkowski as Edward the Earl of Wessex, Thomas Douglas as Earl Earl John Spencer) and Oriana Gordon as Sarah Duchess of York. The cast is completed by Niklas Kohrt (Prince Andrew), Jack Nielen (Prince William), Sean Harris, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Timothy Spall, Richard Sammel, Michael Epp, Ryan Wichert, John Keogh, Wendy Patterson, Ben Plunkett-Reynolds , Marianne Graffam, Thomas Douglas and Shaun Lucas.

Spencer Trailer

First teaser trailer released on August 28, 2021

First Italian teaser trailer released on August 28, 2021

Curiosity

Director Pablo Larrain is his third biopic after Neruda with Luis Gnecco and the Jackie with Natalie Portman.

The film is written by British director and screenwriter Steven Knight (Locke) known for creating the TV series Peaky Blinders and the show Who wants to Be a Millionaire?.

The behind-the-scenes team that collaborated with Pablo Larrain includes director of photography Claire Mathon (Portrait of the Young Girl on Fire), editor Sebastián Sepúlveda (Ema), production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (Inception) and costume designer Jacqueline Durran (1917)

Stewart to prepare for the role, which the actress described as “poignant”, looked to the fourth season of the acclaimed as a source of inspiration. The Crown, TV series that saw Emma Corrin in the role of the beloved princess of the people.

Kristen Stewart is 1.65m tall while Princess Diana was 1.78m tall.

Stewart on the film: “Spencer is a dip into the emotional imagination of who Diana was at a fundamental turning point in her life. It is a physical statement of the sum of its parts, starting with his birth surname: Spencer. It’s a heartbreaking effort for her to come back to herself, as Diana strives to keep what the name Spencer means to her. “

The original music of the film is by the English composer Jonny Greenwood, a regular collaborator of the director Paul Thomas Anderson for whom he has music several films including The Master, Defect of form And The hidden thread which earned Greenwood an Oscar nomination. Greenwood also made music Norwegian Wood, A Beautiful Day – You Were Never Really Here, … And now let’s talk about Kevin.

“Spencer” is produced by Pablo Larrain in partnership with Juan de Dios Larrain and Jonas Dornbach of Fabula, Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films.

Director’s notes

We all grew up knowing what a fairytale is, but Diana Spencer changed its paradigm and redefined the idealized icons of pop culture, forever. This is the story of a princess who decided not to become queen, but chose to build her own identity. It is a fairy tale in reverse. I’ve always been very surprised by his decision and always thought it must have been very hard to make. This is the heart of the film. I wanted to deepen the process behind Diana’s choices, as she oscillates between doubt and determination, finally choosing freedom. It was a decision that defined his legacy: a legacy of honesty and humanity that remains unmatched. Much has been written about Diana, there are an infinity of stories: some can be proven to be the basis, others not. We did a lot of research on her, the royal family’s Christmas traditions, and the ghost anecdotes at the Sandringham mansion. However, the royal family is notoriously discreet. It may also appear in public on certain occasions, but at some point the doors close and there is no way of knowing what is going on behind them. This leaves a lot of room for imagination; and this has been our job. We didn’t intend to make a docudrama: we wanted to create something by taking elements from reality and then using the imagination to tell the life of a woman with the tools of cinema. This is why cinema is so great: there is always room for imagination. In building Diana’s character, we didn’t just want to create a replica of her, but to use cinema and its tools to create an inner world that found the right balance between the mystery and fragility of her character. Everything Diana sees reflects her memories, fears, desires and perhaps even her illusions. These elements tap into something that is happening inside of her and show a beautiful vulnerability. [Pablo Larrain]