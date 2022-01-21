Spencer worried about the impact on the market of companies that do not know much about gaming

In addition to saying he wants to bring Activision’s old IPs back to life, Phil Spencer discussed the possible impact that companies that have relatively recently entered the world of gaming could have over the next few years.

During a recent interview published by the Washington Post, the leader of Microsoft Gaming admitted that he sees the giants of the tech industry as Facebook or Amazon under a different lens than Sony and Nintendo, which for several years have contributed to building the foundations on which the videogame world exists and will hardly implement strategic moves capable of damaging the sector.

“They have a long history in video games, Nintendo won’t do anything to harm them in the long run because it’s their business. The same goes for Sony and I trust them, ditto for Valve. When we look at Microsoft’s other big tech competitors: Google is in the research industry and it has Chrome, Amazon has online shopping, Facebook has social media, all of these large-scale consumer businesses. How these aspects are important to other companies for the number of users they can reach, so can gaming for us“.

Spencer then elaborated on the role that Microsoft has been taking on in recent years and how the company has managed to rejuvenate the classic strategy within the videogame segment, historically closely linked to specific gaming platforms.

“I think we have a unique point of view, which is not about how everything has to work on a single device or platform. This was the real turning point for us, that we see games as an opportunity for consumers that could affect Microsoft as these other large-scale consumer businesses do for other big tech competitors. And it was great to see the support we received from the company and the board of directors. “.