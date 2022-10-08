“Spending six months without sex is not a big deal”

As if it were Casto José, Andrew Garfield decided to abstain for six months from the pleasures of the flesh (among other resignations) before working with Martin Scorsese playing a missionary in Silence. And, although reading about this pious mortification can give more than one pain in the low, there are also those who are not impressed by it. What Drew Barrymore, without going further.

“Abstaining from sex I get it: I’ve been doing that since I was 20, okay?” the actress commented on her TV show The Drew Barrymore Show (via Variety). “Is something wrong with me if I say that six months doesn’t seem like a long time to me? It’s like, ‘Oh, okay,'” he adds.

Ross Mathews, the co-host of the show, clinched the conversation in a jocular tone: “We already have a headline! Drew can spend six months [sin sexo] It’s not a big deal”.

Fortunately for Garfield’s self-esteem, Barrymore decided not to add insult to injury. Because he had talked about her period of chastity defending the so-called ‘method actors’, something that the actress finds very respectable.

“I’ve done it on a few projects,” Barrymore noted. “When I rolled Gray Gardens, the movie in which he played a real character, Eddie Beale, I was so nervous that I didn’t chat with people on set, I just stayed in character.”

Also, Barrymore mentioned Christian bale Y Matthew McConaughey as ‘method’ actors whom he admires. It remains for us to know, though, if any of them have resisted concupiscence for the sake of his art.

