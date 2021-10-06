Spenser Confidential, Mark Wahlberg: “I lost 5 kg in 5 days before shooting”

Mark Wahlberg arrived today on Netflix with Spenser Confidential and spoke of his weight loss from 5 kg right before shooting. The film is based on the characters created by Robert B. Parker and is the actor’s fifth film alongside director Peter Berg. But this knowledge did not save poor Mark from the hard physical work on the character.

Berg, in fact, has often spoken in interviews about how much he appreciates seeing Mark Wahlberg punching and kicking in his films, and also for this film he required a remarkable physical prowess: “This is our fifth film together and for the other four I could have the physique I wanted, eat and drink as much as I wanted. Before the film I was weighed down because in Deepwater Horizon I drank beer and ate fried, as I played a worker on an oil rig. and, later, in Patriots’Day I was an out of shape cop. “

Loading... Advertisements Spenser Confidential poster

_ “But I said Ok, no problem. I cleaned up for five months, I trained like crazy. I kept broths and I lost 5 kg in 5 days, I lost 5% of body fat and 20 points of fat visceral in just five days. Broth and vegetables boiled for three days, then protein in the evening. End. “

Spenser Confidential was written by Sean O’Keefe inspired by Ace Atkins’ novel Wonderland. In addition to Mark Wahlberg, the cast also includes Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura, and Donald Cerrone. At the center of the plot is Spenser, a former cop known for causing more problems than solving them. The man finds himself helping his former boxing coach and mentor, Henry (Alan Arkin), with young Hawk (Winston Duke). When two of Spenser’s former colleagues are killed, the man enlists the help of Hawk and his ex-girlfriend Cissy, to help him find the culprits.

Spenser Confidential, review: investigations and laughter on Netflix