Spenser Confidential with Mark Wahlberg arrives on Netflix

Mark Wahlberg come back with Spenser Confidential, a Netflix movie directed by Peter Berg, in which action and comedy are the main features.

Spenser Confidential, the plot of the film

Spenser is a former Boston cop recently released from prison. Once he is out he will have to deal not only with the events of his life that have now changed, such as the relationship with his ex-girlfriend Cissy, but also with those who want him dead. In fact, Spenser had ended up in prison following the discovery of the truth about a mysterious murder but now, free again, he intends to do justice. Helping him will be ex-partner Cissy, longtime friend and boxing coach Henry and his new client – and new roommate – Hawk.

Spenser Confidential is a new chapter of a character who appeared on television screens during the 1980s with the ABC TV series “Spenser: For Hire”, itself based on the detective novels by Robert B. Parker. Furthermore, during the 1990s, four films were made about Spenser’s adventures only for the television market, anticipated first by a spin-off TV series dedicated to the character of Hawk.

Who we will see in the Netflix movie

In addition to Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential will also see among its protagonists Winston Duke, actor known in Jordan Peele’s Noi and Black Panther, here in Spenser’s shoulder part, Hawke. The protagonist’s mentor, Henry, will instead be played by the actor Alan Arkin, Oscar winner for Little Miss Sunshine, here in her second collaboration with Netflix after the tv series The Kominsky Method. In the role of Cissy instead Iliza Shlesinger, an actress who has already worked with Mark Wahlberg for the comedy Instant Family of 2018. Also of note is the presence of the American rapper Post Malone, who will play one of the inmates who will give the protagonist a hard time.

New collaboration for Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg

Directed by Spenser Confidential is there Peter Berg, a name that on several occasions has been linked to that of Mark Wahlberg. In fact, the two have worked together on several action films as director and main protagonist. Let’s talk about Lone Survivor, Deepwater – Hell over the Ocean, Boston – Manhunt and Red Zone – 22 miles of fire.

Spenser Confidential release and trailer

Spenser Confidential will be available on the Netflix catalog starting next year March 6. Recently the American company released the first trailer of the film in which it is seen as the features action of Peter Berg’s cinema are confirmed and mixed this time with it humor by the protagonist Mark Wahlberg, in keeping with the story on which the film is based.