Spermidina: the first food supplement arrives

C.Over the years, we often ask ourselves what the problems might be best solutions to be adopted to counteract the effects of aging. Because if stopping time is not possible, growing old while preserving our health and maintaining optimal physical, mental and, why not, aesthetic performances is today a possible challenge. How to win it? First of all by making the right choices. The latest scientific research has in fact shown how, per prevent the main diseases related to agingplays a fundamental role spermidine. It is about a precious endogenous substance capable of fighting the oxidative stress of the cells and increasing the immune defenses. Present in some foods, spermidine is now possible also take in the form of an anti-aging supplement. Is called spermidineLIFE® Original 365+ and it is the result of a long scientific research. So here’s everything you need to know.

Spermidine: what it is and why it is important

The secret of spermidine is hers ability to activate cell renewalstimulating the so-called autophagythe process by which the our body gets rid of “waste” cellular components, or those useless or damaged, the accumulation of which is often related to various types of pathologies. According to the latest scientific evidence, this important cellular cleaning mechanism of the organism, can be effectively stimulated. How? Following a healthy lifestyle based on a regular physical activitypracticing the intermittent fastingin fact adopted by many Hollywood stars, but also, as we said, through taking spermidine.

This substance, so called because identified for the first time – and at high concentrations – in seminal fluidis in fact now known as long life elixir precisely because of its ability to activate autophagy in many tissues.

Spermidine: an anti-aging strategy

«Spermidine currently ranks among the nutraceuticals most studied in the world. – explains Professor Eugenio Luigi Iorio, President of the International Observatory of Oxidative Stress – Today, finally, on the basis of the results of experimental and clinical studies, it is clear that, through a series of actions, it is really useful in maintaining normal cellular function ».

Thanks to its ability to activate the cell renewalspermidine can help, in fact, to lower the risk of developing age-related disorders over time. In particular pathologies affecting the neurological, cardiovascular and immune systems. To the benefit of ours psycho-physical wellbeing.

To testify the benefits in terms of longevity of spermidine, were also the studies conducted on the so-called “Blue Zones”or the five areas of the world in which life expectancy is higher. It is no coincidence that the local dietary habits of these geographical areas include many foods rich in spermidine.

Spermidina: now there is the supplement

And if the levels of endogenous spermidine, that is the one produced by our body, by cells as well as by the intestinal microbiota, decrease with age, the good news is that this substance can be assumed – finally – also in the form of a supplement. It is in fact due toAustrian company LongevityLabs + the creation of spermidineLIFE® Original 365+the first dietary supplementavailable in our country, full of 100% natural spermidine, extracted from wheat germ.

A anti-agingthe result of over ten years of study conducted by globally recognized research groups, which represents aimportant innovation and finally within everyone’s reachfor the prevention of cellular aging.

A supplement approved as a novel food

spermidineLIFE® Original 365+ has been developed thanks to the results of research on spermidine of the Institute of Molecular Biology of the University of Graz. The team was led by Professor Frank Madeo, one of the world’s leading researchers for relationship between spermidine and longevity. The researchers’ goal was to study a natural method for extracting spermidine from wheat germ. A method, specifically, only water-based, which did not require no synthetic additions or use of chemical solvents. This is how the first 100% natural spermidine-based supplement was created, now approved as a novel food, because compliant with very high safety and quality parameters.

spermidineLIFE® Original 365+: a special combination

However, the secret of the supplement launched by Longevity Labs + is not only the use of natural spermidine. At the base, in fact, there is it special CelVio complex: an extract that combines the benefits of zincknown for its ability to protect cells from oxidative stressto those of vitamin B1, useful for the correct functioning of the cardiovascular system and for optimal energy metabolism.

A concentrate of well-being, therefore, to be included in our anti-aging routine. Because if aging is physiological, doing it while staying fit is essential.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED