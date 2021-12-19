Spezia – Empoli: 1-1 Serie A 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

90 ‘+ 5’ The match between Spezia and Empoli ends in a draw. It is the guests who try to keep the ball in the game for most of the match, but it is the home team that takes the lead due to an own goal from Marchizza, even Empoli’s equalizer comes with an own goal from Nikolaou.16:57

90 ‘+ 5’ End of the game: SPEZIA – EMPOLI 1-1.16:57

90 ‘ There will be 5 minutes of recovery.16:52

90 ‘ Yellow card for Kovalenko who stops Zurkowski from restarting.16:52

88 ‘ Yellow card for Amian, foul on Pinamonti.16:49

86 ‘ HENDERSON! Henderson’s stop and diagonal shot, the ball a whisker to Provedel’s right.16:48

84 ‘ Stojanovic’s cross, Cutrone spits with the ball that reaches Pinamonti, the attacker kicks but weakly. Para Provedel.16:45

82 ‘ In Spezia outside Nzola for Colley.16:43

78 ‘ Volpi recalled to the VAR! The ball does not touch the arm but the chest, changes the referee’s decision.16:39

75 ‘ PENALTY KICK FOR EMPOLI! Stojanovic serves Cutrone who kicks first, Amian touches it with his hand and Volpi points to the spot.16:37

74 ‘ CUTRONE! Head pinamonti on a soft Pinamonti ball. Provedel careful.16:35

73 ‘ Kovalenko takes the place of Bastoni.16:36

73 ‘ Double change in Empoli, in Agudelo for Manaj.16:36

71 ‘ GOAL! Spezia – EMPOLI 1-1! Nikolaou own goal. Bajrami in depth for Zurkowski who puts a straight ball in the center, Nikolaou touches it before Cutrone arrives by putting his own goalkeeper. Look at the player’s profile Dimitrios Nikolaou16:35

70 ‘ PARISI! Percussion in the area and conclusion with the left, a little high ball.16:31

68 ‘ Punishment from the edge for Empoli, Bajrami kicks but takes the barrier in full.16:30

64 ‘ Stojanovic solitary percussion who reaches the limit and tries the conclusion with the left, but is too weak to worry Provedel.16:26

63 ‘ Inside also Parisi for Marchizza.16:33

63 ‘ Cutrone for Di Francesco.16:24

63 ‘ Triple change in “Empoli, in Bajrami for Bandinelli.16:24

62 ‘ Henderson in the center of the area for Pinamonti who tries the first conclusion. High ball over the crossbar.16:24

59 ‘ Yellow card for Bandinelli for a kick to Maggiore.16:21

56 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: Empoli is the team that has suffered the most own goals in this Serie A: four, at least two more than any other team in the tournament.16:21

54 ‘ Stojanovic in for Di Francesco, first conclusion with the right. High ball over the crossbar.16:16

52 ‘ Henderson’s ball in the area at the far post, Zurkowski tries his head, ball wide.16:14

50 ‘ GOAL! SPEZIA – Empoli 1-0! Own Goal by Marchizza. Cara sprints on the wing, burning Zurkowski at speed, a ball in the area that slams into Marchizza and ends up in his own goal. Look at the player’s card Riccardo Marchizza16:13

46 ‘ The second half of SPEZIA – EMPOLI begins. It starts again without substitutions.16:07

Match blocked after a fought first half where he saw the guests hold the reins of the game for a long time, but without finding the way to goal.15:49

45 ‘ End of the first half: SPEZIA – EMPOLi 0-0.15:48

44 ‘ Another punishment for Empoli but this time from the edge, Marchizza tries power. Central shot, Provedel rejects.15:47

43 ‘ Punishment from twenty meters for Empoli tries to cross Henderson in the area but Nikolaou sweeps with his head.15:45

38 ‘ Yellow card for Tonelli, foul on Manaj.15:41

38 ‘ PINAMONTI! Sudden turn in the area, Provedel of instinct para.15:41

33 ‘ RESCUE ON THE AMIAN LINE! Ricci pits for Bandinelli who tries to serve in the middle of Di Francesco, the attacking midfielder kicks with a sure shot but the Spezia defender saves everything.15:36

29 ‘ Empoli again with a prolonged action, the ball ends up at the limit where Di Francesco tries to fly. Ball deflected for a corner.15:32

24 ‘ Cross by Reca on the far post, Maggiore tries to hook but kicks on the outside of the net.15:28

23 ‘ Spezia corner, Bastoni kicks at the far post, Nzola tries with his head but ball wide.15:26

21 ‘ Yellow card for Maggiore, foul entry on Bandinelli.15:24

20 ‘ Stojanovic’s cross in the area, Henderson takes the time and heads the dive, ball wide.15:23

15 ‘ Pressure from Empoli with Spezia closing behind.15:17

11 ‘ Free kick from a tight angle for Spezia, Bastoni crosses into the area but Zurkowski sweeps away with his head.15:14

7 ‘ Great shot from distance by Zurkowski, central shot, Provedel smanaccia in the corner.15:10

4 ‘ Study phase in this tender start.15:06

1 ‘ SPICE STARTING WHISTLE – EMPOLI. Volpi referees.15:03

In the Spezia attack formed by Nzola and Manaj, while Gyasi and Reca will act on the side lanes, Amian, Erlic and Nikolaou play in defense. Kovalenko starts from the bench. In Empoli confirms forward for Pinamonti, behind him the couple Zurkowski, Di Francesco. Bajrami and Cutrone are not starting in the starting eleven, but ready to take over.14:41

EMPOLI formation (4-3-2-1): Vicar – Stojanovic, Tonelli, Luperto, Marchizza – Ricci, Henderson, Bandinelli – Zurkowski, Di Francesco – Pinamonti. Available: Ujkani, Stulac, Romagnoli, Mancuso, Cutrone, Bajrami, Fazzini, La Mantia, Fiamozzi, Asllani, Viti, Parisi.15:25

SPEZIA formation (3-5-2): Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou – Gyasi, Maggiore, Kiwior, Bastoni, Reca – Nzola, Manaj. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Kovalenko, Hristov, Colley, Ferrer, Antiste, Sher, Agudelo, Nguiamba, Strelec, Bertola.14:36

An unprecedented challenge in Serie A but there are 12 previous matches in Serie B, with a perfect balance, four wins each and four draws.10:42

At the peak the challenge between Spezia and Empoli takes place. Hosts looking for heavy points, with a victory they would bring them to +5 on the relegation zone, but the Tuscans are experiencing a championship beyond all expectations and by winning today they would bring the European zone closer.10:41