Spezia-Fiorentina 1-1 LIVE: Piatek misses the penalty and scores, equal Agudelo. Italian disputed | First page

There 25th matchday of Serie A ends with the postponement of the Monday Night, on stage at 20.45 from the Picco Stadium in La Spezia: Spice from Thiago Motta faces the Fiorentina of the former Vincenzo Italian, not too popular after the abrupt farewell arrived in the summer and challenged with clown whistles and signs. The Ligurians are back from four useful results in a row (3 wins and one draw) which brought them to 15th place in the standings, +5 on the red zone of relegation: with a victory the Eagles would temporarily be safe from bad thoughts; for their part, the viola are returning from qualifying for the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia after the victory in Bergamo against Atalanta, but in the league they have not won in two games and in general they have found the three points only once in the last five rounds: with one victory today, however, would go to -3 from Europe, with a race still to be recovered.

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND – Fiorentina are unbeaten against Spezia in Serie A, thanks to a draw followed by two 3-0 wins; however, the tie between the two teams came in the only match played at home by the Ligurians (2-2 in October 2020. Fiorentina kept a clean sheet in the last two Serie A matches against Spezia: against no team, currently featured in the competition, the Viola boasts a longer open streak of clean sheet in a row.

Spezia have remained unbeaten in their last four Serie A games (3W, 1N) and have never done better in the top tournament (four unbeaten games even between May and August 2021). After the success against Sampdoria, Spezia could obtain two consecutive home wins in Serie A for only the second time, after those against Cagliari and Crotone, between March and April 2021. After the 0-3 against Lazio, Fiorentina risks to run out of goals in two consecutive games for the first time in this league; the last one, in general, dates back to the last three races of last season. Having won three of their first four away games in this league, Fiorentina have only achieved one away win in their last eight; Since the beginning of October, Viola have collected five points away from home: better only than Turin (four). Fiorentina are the team that have so far suffered fewer shots (222) during this Serie A; on the other hand, no team has collected more conclusions than Spezia (402, like Empoli). La Spezia is the team that has conceded the most goals from distance (11, including two in the last match against Salernitana) in this league, while only Napoli (one) has collected less than Fiorentina (two). Daniele Verde has participated, with two goals and two assists, in four of Spezia’s last six goals in Serie A: in fact, he has taken part in a goal in each of his last four appearances in the top flight, already his record streak in the competition . Cristiano Biraghi has scored four goals in this league: as many as those scored in the previous three Serie A seasons; the purple defender has already found the net against Spezia in the maximum tournament, in October 2020, and the Ligurian team could become the first against which he targets in two different matches.

OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

Spezia (4-2-3-1): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou, Reca; Kiwior, Hall; Gyasi, Major, Green; Manaj

Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Igor, Biraghi; Castrovilli, Amrabat, Maleh; Nico Gonzalez, Piatek, Sottil.