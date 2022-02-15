Spezia-Fiorentina 1-2, the report cards: Amrabat cross and delight. Agudelo scores from ex

Final result: Spezia-Fiorentina 1-2

SPICE

Provedel 6.5 – Precise when called into question, he guesses the corner on Piątek’s penalty. He can do nothing about the Pole’s goal, save the 0-2 with a super intervention on Gonzalez. Also blameless on Amrabat’s goal.

Amian 6 – Given Gyasi’s work in doubling up, Fiorentina didn’t do much on his wing but Piątek’s goal was born right from his lane. Good work on Sottil, who is well anesthetized.

Erlic 6 – On aerial duels with Piątek he always comes first, good at rebounds. He holds up when the Viola push the accelerator, pushing back all the crossbeams. He has a great chance at the beginning of the game, but with little confidence with the opposing area he shoots high.

Nikolaou 6 – Like Erlic, he does a good job when it comes to repelling Fiorentina crossings. But more than the Croatian suffers from the movements of Piątek and the through balls of the Italian midfield.

Bear 5 – He starts with a great desire to do something, which perhaps clouds him on the occasion of the penalty kick for Fiorentina, granted for his sprawling foul against Gonzalez. The Argentine makes his life hard, also limiting his usual descents on the left-handed lane. Late in the diagonal on the occasion of Piątek’s goal.

Kiwior 6 – The usual cleaning work in front of the defense gets more complicated tonight. He suffers when Fiorentina picks up the pace and is caught in the middle in some restarts too many. He saves, however, a goal practically already scored with a super coverage on Sottil.

Room 6.5 – He puts more intensity than Kiwior, especially at the beginning of the match, recovering some good balls and giving away the offensive actions in La Spezia. Overall, Viola fences well. From 56 ‘ Colley 5 – He enters the game badly, losing almost all the duels and mishandling some possession. He then has the chance of 2-1, but from an excellent position he shoots out.

Green 6 – He moves a lot and of the advanced men of La Spezia he is the most dangerous. Overall, however, he combines little, although in the second half he does something more.

Major 5 – Italian knows him well and gives him a marking to a man who cages and anesthetizes him. He lost the ball on the occasion of Piątek’s goal, he struggles so much and cannot shake himself even when he is lowered in midfield. Match no. From 76 ‘Bourabia sv

Gyasi 5.5 – Much more careful in the defensive phase than in attacking, he does a good job on Biraghi who releases little or nothing but at the same time does not affect forward. From 56 ‘ Agudelo 7 – Of the substitutes it is the one who enters best. And the super sub of Spezia and not from today, but also tonight he enters and changes the offensive game of the Ligurians, building the equalizer by himself, snatching the ball from Amrabat.

Manaj 5.5 – Locked in the grip of Milenkovic and Igor, he has little chance of hurting. The usual buoy job is also difficult: he holds very few balls. From 56 ‘ Nzola 5.5 – How Manaj plays a complicated game with his back to the goal, trying some sides but without affecting. He has a chance in the final but wastes time and doesn’t kick.

Thiago Motta 6 – The first love is never forgotten and the return to the Italian peak reopens the gash in the hearts of the La Spezia fans that the Italian-Brazilian coach had tried to heal with an excellent job. But as in the best romantic films, the clash between the old and the new flame arrives on the evening of lovers, and it is he who comes out with broken bones. Spezia plays a careful game, with the entry of Agudelo puts it back on the right track but is punished in the final by Amrabat. He can still go out with his head held high.

FIORENTINA

Terracciano 6 – Called into question only with his feet during the first half, in the second half he conceded goals face to face with Agudelo.

Odriozola 6.5 – On the right he is an added attacker and demonstrates that he also thinks as an attacker when he first recovers the ball, then throws himself into the area and frees Piatek with a playmaker’s veil.

Milenkovic 6.5 – Giant head and defends with order. He’s back to his levels and the purple defense is something else entirely.

Igor 6 – He is the builder of Fiorentina’s bottom-up game. Good feet and defensive solidity during the first half, in the second half some more thrills but without macroscopic errors.

Biraghi 6 – On his side the team attacks less and he just exchanges with Sottil and be found in the defensive ball circle. In the second half he hits a post when he could have served his teammates in the center of the area.

Castrovilli 6 – His start is not excellent, in line with the last few weeks but Maleh’s launch on the 1-0 goal is of great quality. In the second half he grows in his performance as a midfielder without overdoing it in attack. From 85 ‘ Ikone SV.

Amrabat 6.5 – In the direction he continues to look like a fish out of water and several times he risks losing the ball in open defense. The mistake he makes on Agudelo is a red pencil, but then he redeems himself by scoring the winning goal which is also his first in viola. A goal with a taste of redemption.

Maleh 6.5 – Very foul and aggressive, he wants to split the world and sometimes he sins of impetuousness. He shows himself great in the 1-0 action with a ball cut in the center of the area that Piatek just has to push in. From 61 ‘ Duncan 6 – He doesn’t change his face in midfield, but he adds some muscle in the final fight.

Nico Gonzalez 7 – Ready to go and get a penalty with a number on Sala. Then he shows up often and willingly. With Odriozola we see that they speak the same language. It is the extra weapon of the viola which just lacks a little precision in front of goal. If he finds it, it could prove to be a crack in the race for a place in Europe.

Piatek 6.5 – After the wrong penalty and repeated on the net in Bergamo, this time from the spot he makes a mistake by kicking on the post. But he is in the midst of the action and sought by his teammates, in fact he is forgiven with his first goal in Serie A with the Fiorentina shirt. From 78 ‘ Cabral 5.5 – Impalpable, you can see that he is late, as the Italian also rightly pointed out.

Thin 5.5 – Little sought on his side struggles to get started. Even in the second half he is one more man who is of little use. From 78 ‘ Saponara 6 – He tries his class, without success.

Vincenzo Italiano 6.5: It is the object of all the offenses of the Peak but it does not break down. With a very reworked midfield he has to rely on Amrabat who plays well, then makes a mistake that threatens to throw everything away. Instead it is the Moroccan who in the end settles the accounts with the first goal in viola. Piatek’s choice is also right, he says the goal and the game says it. Europe continues to be a possible dream. Even without Vlahovic.